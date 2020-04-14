These states have formed regional coalitions to fight coronaviruses and reopen their economies

Heads of state are beginning to determine whether their states are ready to reopen their economies and slowly lift the restrictions.

On the East Coast, the northeastern states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts are coordinating to reopen the economy.

Each state will appoint health and economic officials to join the governors’ chiefs of staff in a task force, which is expected to begin talks on Tuesday.

“Now is the time to start opening the valve slowly and carefully while watching the infection rate meter so as not to trigger a second wave of new infections,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. “It’s not a light switch that we can just turn on and everything is back to normal – we need to find a smart, consistent strategy to restart the systems we shut down and get people back to work.”

The group will propose “parameters for moving forward,” Cuomo said, and although they do not agree on all aspects of the strategy, finding areas where they can coordinate will be important, in particular. taking into account the economic proximity, health and transport of the States. ties.

Calling his state’s Connecticut to New York commuter route the “Covid Corridor,” Governor Ned Lamont said it was essential “not to pull the trigger too soon,” but applauded the partnership.

“The reality is that this virus doesn’t care about state borders, and neither should our response,” said Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo.

Western coast

The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have agreed on a regional pact to reopen the economy and fight the pandemic.

“In the coming weeks, the west coast will return the script to COVID-19 – with our states acting in close coordination and collaboration to ensure that the virus can never spread wildly in our communities,” said a joint statement. from Governor of California Gavin. Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

Public health leaders in the three states will focus on four main goals, the statement said. These objectives include: Protecting vulnerable populations at risk such as those in nursing homes, providing care to those who may contract Covid-19, mitigating the non-direct effects of the virus on the health of disadvantaged communities, and protecting the public by ensuring the lifting of restrictions comes with adequate testing.

“The west coast is guided by science. We have issued early home stay orders to keep the public healthy. We will open up our savings with this same principle,” Newsom tweeted Monday.

Inslee too tweeted that “any successful lifting of interventions must include a robust system of testing, monitoring and isolation.”

“States will work together to share best practices and coordinate a framework for doing so,” Inslee tweeted.

Great Upper Plains

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told reporters on Monday that he would contact the governors of Michigan and Wisconsin to start thinking regionally about opening up economies in each state. Nothing has been confirmed yet.