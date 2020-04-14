These companies are begging you not to use their products during the crisis

A recent 60-second television commercial from Uber shows a montage of scenes of people quarantined at home.

“Stay at home for everyone who can’t,” says the ad at the end. “Thanks for not riding Uber.”

It is not uncommon for companies to run advertisements that try to inspire national mood in times of crisis and tragedy, said Joseph Turow, professor at the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania. But he said that theThe ad is unique in that it encourages people not to use the product.

Thomas Ranese, vice president of marketing for Uber, said the company will run the ad for the next two weeks to highlight the importance of staying at home.

The public service announcement is “a business that stands for movement, thanking you for not moving, because right now it is saving lives,” he said in a statement.

Fiat Chrysler FCAU (( don’t specifically tell people not to buy cars. But a social media campaign on Friday told people to leave their cars parked and not drive at the moment.

He redirected his Super Bowl spot “Groundhog Day” with Bill Murray. But instead of showing him enjoying the rehearsal of the same day because of his chance to drive a Jeep, as the place of origin did, it contains a message about being trapped at home.

“We understand that every day is starting to seem the same,” said the ad, before moving on to the original ad showing Bill Murray waking up again with Sonny’s and Cher’s song “I’m baby”.

“Stay at home. Stay healthy,” says the ad. He then shows a Jeep driving off-road with the words “When it’s all over, the trails will wait.”

It also has online advertisements featuring the Chrysler Pacifica and the company’s Ram and Alfa Romeo brands.

The Jeep ad is similar to announcements aired towards the end of World War II, said Turow, because companies that had not been able to manufacture consumer products during the war promised customers that they would be able to again buy their products soon. The most famous of these advertisements was the one that promised “There is a Ford in your future”.

“It shows that things will finally change,” said Turow. And it tries to spark future interest in the company’s products when that change happens, even if people can’t buy the product yet.