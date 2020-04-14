The wisdom of Tom Hanks’ film for actors and neighbors during the pandemic

Movies can help us make sense of that time. When life seems stranger than fiction, we have films to give us metaphors and representations that speak of our new reality. And considering the state of the animation of the film studios suspended at the moment, it could take a year before seeing our first film or television series Covid-19.

More obviously, there are the scary pandemic movies such as “Contagion”, “Outbreak”, “Night of the Living Dead”, “28 weeks later”, “Night of the Comet” and “World War Z.” Perhaps the isolated fate of Stephen King adaptations such as “The Shining”, “Misery” or “The Stand” (a television mini-series) testifies to your experience.

But do these films help us?

I would say that the films we need now are films by Tom Hanks. Hanks is now the “famous canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus”, as he described himself during the animation of the recent episode “Saturday Night Live at Home”. Hanks was the first known major celebrity to contract and then recover from Covid-19, making the diagnosis a little less scary.

The two-time winner (“Forrest Gump” and “Philadelphia”) – and six-time Oscar nominee – Hanks has a long and varied work that contains wisdom and messages of struggle, facing danger and hope. He also embodies a quality of everyone that makes him more accessible and friendly than many other stars of his brightness who prefer more classic hero roles.

That said, the nominees for the most inspiring and useful Hanks movie during a pandemic are …

‘Shipwrecked’

One minute, you do your job and it goes very well, and the next, you just try to face a new reality in which being close to others is impossible. You may need to figure out how to cook it yourself for the first time. Or need a haircut. Maybe you can’t see the dentist when you should. Maybe you are going a little crazy and your new best friend is an inanimate object.

“Cast Away” is a story of grain and hope. We will leave this island. But we will also become different people from this experience – stronger but perhaps sadder. Some people and places that we took for granted may make more sense to us once we find them or, most devastatingly, lose them. The reverse can also be profound, because we learn without what we can live.

We have to live this coronavirus experience one day at a time, the film reminds us, and never give up hope. “I know what I need to do now,” said Hanks character Chuck Noland after returning after four years alone on an island. “I have to keep breathing because tomorrow the sun will rise. Who knows what the tide could do?”

‘Forrest Gump’

“Gump” is a fairytale of serendipity, of not knowing how history and our place will unfold there. Life is full of varied and unexpected events, “like a box of chocolates”. We are all Gumps right now, living a unique story, unaware of its outcome.

The virtues of Forrest Gump are also useful now. The main character “may not be an intelligent man” but he is a man of principle, decent and honest. This is not the type you would think of collecting toilet paper. He helps others where he can. Gump cares for sick or injured loved ones and honors their deaths. And for a character with an IQ of 75, he is quite philosophical about life and its ups and downs.

Gump is also simple. He appreciates small pleasures. He doesn’t care much. He accepts his situation. He is optimistic. Gump’s layout is that things will be fine, or at least as they should be.

It also reminds us to go running. Sometimes to clear your head or stay in shape, it’s best to get up and go.

“Apollo 13”

Do you feel trapped in a small space, floating around the dark side of the moon, worried about losing basic public services like electricity and communication? Are tensions sometimes high between you and your companions?

This can describe as much of where you are with the lock as it describes the fate of three astronauts who, 50 years ago this week, ventured on a failed mission to the Moon. The mission commander for this mission was Jim Lovell, played by Hanks.

Surviving this difficult experience can also be one of the most memorable parts of your life. And you can be a hero – one of the people who helps keep your family or your business or your sanity together when it gets difficult.

And remember, professionals are working on the problem, whether it’s looking for a vaccine or giving us the right health advice. Like NASA and the finicky crew of Apollo 13, the experts and we will take us back to the long-awaited Earth. In the meantime, resolve the issues as they arise.

Yes, “Houston, we have a problem,” said Lovell. But if we trust each other and use our heads, we will get through this thing.

‘Philadelphia Cream’

A deadly virus. More frightening questions than reassuring answers. Ignorance is our enemy. Love is more powerful than fear. These sentences seem to correspond to the state of the world as much as this film in which the character of Hanks, Andrew Beckett, is sent back to the height of the AIDS crisis after having shown signs of the disease.

He responds, of course. He will not let discrimination and fear be his downfall. And he uses his brilliant legal mind to negotiate madness. Beckett has a line he uses to calm panic in a scene: “Every problem has a solution”, which is a good mantra to adopt these days.

But what made this film so powerful when it was released in 1993 is its humanity. It depicts the AIDS epidemic through Hanks, our dying hero, in a personal, empathetic and profound way. It is more than a film about loss or justice because it brings out the theme of connection and community in the midst of a global crisis.

“A beautiful day in the neighborhood”

One of the legacies of television host Fred Rogers was his mission to help children negotiate their internal emotions and their external relationships.

In the film, Hanks embodies Rogers as a calm and beatific character who helps an adult, a writer with a complicated and troubled relationship with his dying father.

No matter your situation in the midst of this pandemic, you no doubt negotiate internal emotions (your own or those of family and friends) and external relationships, under difficult circumstances.

“A Beautiful Day” shows how to get there: by listening and connecting, through empathy, mindfulness and even gratitude. Like the representation of Hanks, we can slow down, dig and connect deeper than we are used to. We can even find ways to be thankful for this unusual opportunity to grow and connect now.

There are other lessons that Rogers and the film offer during this difficult time.

The guiding philosophy behind PBS’s Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood children’s program was its creator’s spiritual call to “love your neighbor” – a reference to one of the best-known quotes from the New Testament. The notion of loving and caring for others as you could do for yourself is a fundamental tenet of the Christian faith, known as the golden rule.

Now is the time to take care of each other, to register, to be supportive, and even in the most literal sense, to be a good neighbor.

The film also contains a lesson in dealing with death, the saddest of all the repercussions of this pandemic. In a moment of unspoken awkwardness around the deathbed of the writer’s father, Mr. Rogers speaks.

“You know, death is something many of us are uncomfortable talking about,” said Hanks in the film, paraphrasing the lines of Rogers himself. “But to die is to be human. And everything that is human can be mentioned. Everything that can be mentioned is manageable.”

More of Hanks’ canon

And the winner is … Cast Away. “Or” A great day in the neighborhood. “Or any film that talks about your current experience in dealing with the difficulties and losses of the pandemic.

We are all together in this coronavirus crisis, but we are experiencing it in different ways. Fortunately, there is a Tom Hanks film for each of them. Other candidates include:

• “Toy Story”: Find the strength to connect with your friends and family

• “Big”: play on your personal strengths and rely on your friends to manage daily life

• “The Money Pit”: Find humor in your financial worries

• “Catch Me If You Can”: persevere to escape the coronavirus, anyone?

• “The Polar Express”: Because Christmas cheers up most people

• “Joe Versus the Volcano”: How a brush with death can invigorate life

• “You’ve Got Mail”: Connect and maybe find love – even if you stay physically distant

• “Captain Phillips”: Persevere and never give up hope, even when you are afraid for your life

• “Sully”: Stay calm, act quickly

• “Bridge of Spies”: To paraphrase a repeated quote: don’t worry, it won’t help

• “Insomnia in Seattle”: Prioritize sleep

• “Save Private Ryan”: stay focused even when you are most afraid

• “The Terminal”: No, you cannot travel anywhere, but you can make the most of where you are