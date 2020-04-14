The mortgage problem during the coronavirus

Suppose you own a house and have a mortgage. And you have been laid off, put on leave, your wages or your hours of work have been reduced due to the panic of the coronavirus.

You are stuck.

So you are hoping for something called “tolerance” on mortgage payments, which in layman’s terms means that your bank will go down for a few months until you can get your family’s finances in an upright position.

But there is a problem of tolerance. I’ll let one of my readers explain:

John: I am semi-retired and live on a relatively fixed income. Like millions of others, I have been released from work due to the coronavirus pandemic, but I still have bills to pay – most importantly, my mortgage payment at Chase Bank.

Our governor asked the banks doing business in Connecticut to offer a 90-day mortgage down payment to those of us in this precarious situation. So I tried to contact Chase bank re: same.

It is not possible to speak to a person live, but I have obtained a recording indicating that a 90-day abstention policy is in place. But the amount of the three-month abstention is due in full after the 90-day period.

If I am fighting now, how will I be able to pay a lump sum payment of almost $ 6,000 in three months? MARYLAND.

There is a simple solution to this problem, but not everyone can use it. I’ll explain. Something has to be done about it, and I am trying to do just that.

Rather than giving homeowners an additional 90 days to pay – which MD says they will not be able to manage – banks and other mortgage companies should just add three months, or six months, or one. year at the end of this mortgage.

In this way, M.D. and all the other millions of stressed mortgage holders can resume their payments once the economy is out of a coma and jobs are available again. The banks are losing a bit of income right now, but they’re catching up on the back of the mortgage.

Easy!

But it’s not. And here’s why.

Not all mortgages belong to the places where payments are made. Chase, for example, could only serve Mr. D.’s mortgage. The loan itself could have been sold to another investor or bundled together in something called a mortgage-backed security.

When the loan is sold, it is up to the new owner to decide whether to allow the extension of the mortgage, or whether the owner simply has 90 days of forbearance – or no default at all.

And if the mortgage is for a house that is worth much more than the balance of the current loan, the mortgage holder may simply decide to foreclose on the property.

It sucks. And it is not very beautiful. But that’s how loans work.

The solution, therefore, is for the Trump administration and Congress (and everyone else involved) to make forbearance and, in particular, mortgage extensions.

Mortgage investors – banks, investment companies, Fannie Mae – should be required to make payments to be missed now because of difficulties coronavirus behind the loans. Fannie Mae, in particular, must be forced to do so, as it is by far the largest buyer of mortgages in the United States.

A source in a large bank told me that it would not be excluded to grant loans that it still holds. But there is a problem when a bank no longer owns the debt and simply serves it for an investor.

By the way, last week, I explained this problem to someone who has close ties to the Trump administration. So I hope this is already being worked out.

As for M.D., Chase came back to him after talking to the bank. He was told that the options that would be considered are “extending your payment assistance period, adding principal and missed interest at the end of the loan, a repayment plan or a modification”.

So if you feel like putting the mortgage payments you can’t make at the end of your loan, ask your bank. Maybe the bank will say yes.