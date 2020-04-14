The giants may have unveiled the plan for the first round

It’s not a finished product, and general manager Dave Gettleman admits “there is still work to be done” “before the Giants’ defense reconstruction can be considered complete.

In free agency, the Giants recruited cornerback James Bradberry and linebackers Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell. Gettleman said, “We are delighted to sign these three guys” and “Oh by the way, we also signed Austin Johnson”, a defensive tackle.

“We are very pleased with our situation,” said Gettleman on Monday.

Extrapolate what you can get from it, from Gettleman’s words on offense tackles on his roster and the strength of the next NFL project and a point-connection scenario leads to the growing belief that the Giants will use their pick first turn on one of the attacking tackles announced in this draft class.

Gettleman’s walk orders each year in free will consist of finding players to fill specific holes, allowing him to leave the free hand as possible to remain faithful to his plateau and to take the highest ranked player in the draft without reach as needed. Assessing how this plan has worked this year in free agency, Gettleman said: “I think we have done a good job, it is not perfect. I am happy to know where we are in the project. “

Martinez will be a starting linebacker. Fackrell will, at least, be a situational pass hunter and will no doubt be part of the defensive rotation. No signature prevents the Giants from taking Isaiah Simmons, Clemson’s linebacker, with overall choice No. 4. But, with Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines back to linebacker and additions in free agency, an argument can certainly be made that the Giants are much more desperately in need of an offensive tackle from the start. This makes Jedrick Wills (Alabama), Tristan Wirfs (Iowa) or Mekhi Becton (Louisville) viable options for the Giants, at No. 4 or perhaps a few points deeper in the first round if Gettleman can compromise to acquire additional capital project.

The only offensive lineman the Giants have signed in free agency, Cam Fleming, is not considered to be the starting material. All Gettleman has said about Fleming is that he has a “double connection” with the new Giants coaching staff based on his previous stops with the Patriots and Cowboys.

Otherwise, Nate Solder returns to the left tackle. Nick Gates, an undrafted free agent from Nebraska signed in 2018, is also on the list. Gates played three games last season; two to the right tackle, one to the right guard.

“I know it sounds crazy, but we trust Nick Gates,” said Gettleman. “Last year he made a lot of progress and we are delighted with him.”

As for Solder, the less we say about its 2019 performance, the better. Removing it from the list this year would have resulted in $ 13 million of unsustainable money on the salary cap.

“Nate had a rough year last year, no one denies it,” said Gettleman. “Certainly not. I made the statement to people after we signed it in 18 and the 2018 season, no one was talking about Nate Solder, okay? He had a tough year, no doubt. “

Gettleman made it clear that he had at least one eye on the draft when he made the moves he made with free will.

“So we are sort of marrying the two,” he said. “We just felt that with the depth of the tackle class in the repechage, we thought it was the best way for us to go.”

Here it is. Gettleman knows that he can get an attacking tackle – and, most likely, a center as well – in this project and so he didn’t have to force-tackle a tackle for a lot of free agency money. It’s hard to believe the Giants will enter the first season of new head coach Joe Judge with Solder, Gates and Fleming as the top three tackle options.

Obviously, Gettleman believes he has improved the talent he will pass on to new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. In 2016, Gettleman drafted Bradberry for the Panthers and, last month, negotiated a three-year, $ 45-million contract with Bradberry in free agency.

“It gives you a great long body that played against the numbers one,” said Gettleman. “He has a mentality, he is not shy and the time is not too big for him.”

Gettleman considers that Martinez and Fackrell correspond better to the Giants than to Green Bay.

“You just have to keep building it,” said Gettleman of his defense.

The Giants must also continue to build the offensive line, and this unit will receive help, most likely very early, in this project.