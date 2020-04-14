The five best moments of the Islanders Barclays Center era

The Islanders’ five-season trip to the Barclays Center will be remembered for bad ice, bad lines of sight and bad crowds, but it also had some great moments. The Post’s Mollie Walker reviews the top five:

5. Mat Trick

December 23, 2017

Islanders 5, Jets 2

The 2017-2018 season may have been a dud for the Islanders, who finished 11th in the Eastern Conference, but saw the emergence of rookie Mathew Barzal as one of the most dynamics of the NHL. Barzal had an above-average rookie season until this morning match, but his first career hat trick sent the 18-year-old center en route to the Calder Trophy, awarded to the best rookie in the league.

4. Power Islanders

February 9, 2018

Islanders 7, Red Wings 6

Eight goals in a game is a lot. Eight in one period? It’s something to see. The Islanders trailed 5-2 with a regular time of 6:33 when Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi received a game penalty for a two-handed notch from Cal Clutterbuck. In the ensuing five-minute power play, Barzal and Anders Lee struck 54 seconds before Nick Leddy tied the game at 5. Again with the same advantage, Josh Bailey gave the Islanders a 6-5 lead. Wings’ Mike Green tied the game with 29 seconds left before Brock Nelson won in overtime.

3. Yes! Yes! Yes!

October 16, 2016

Islanders 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

With high expectations after the Islanders advanced to the playoffs for the first time in 23 years the previous season, the first home opening game of 2016-2017 in Brooklyn was electric. The Islanders took a 2-0 lead in the third period as the Ducks forced overtime, but Bailey proved to be the hero, scoring after manipulating the Ducks defense. Subsequently, as the winners gathered in the center of the ice to greet the fans, WWE star Daniel Bryan led his “Yes! Yes! Yes! “Sing on the Jumbotron.

2. Meeting the challenge

April 17, 2016

Eastern Conference, first round, match 3

Islanders 4, Panthers 3 (OT)

The Panthers appeared to want to put a brake on the Islanders’ first playoff round at the Barclays Center after almost going 3-0 late in the second period with a goal from Aaron Ekblad. But coach Jack Capuano called for one of the biggest challenges in the history of the Islanders and the game was deemed offside. It was still 2-0, but the arena broke out. Then Ryan Pulock struck a dead time that beat Roberto Luongo on the stick side in a five-on-three power play. Goals from Shane Prince and Frans Nielsen tied the game 3 before Thomas Hickey’s overtime goal gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead.

1. Johnward and up!

April 24, 2016

Eastern Conference, first round, match 6

Islanders 2, Panthers 1 (OT)

Entering with a 3-2 advantage over Florida, a win would have given the Islanders their first playoff victory since 1993. You could hear how starved Islanders fans were in the arena. Down a goal with goalkeeper Thomas Greiss shot for an additional striker, Matt Martin knocked down Panthers center Vincent Trocheck, who was in a dangerous position to shoot. It was one of the most controversial playoff calls of that year, and it allowed John Tavares to tie the game to 1 with 54 seconds of play. struck again at 10.41 am in the second overtime to end the drought.