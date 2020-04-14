The changing faces of Rina Sawayama

Written by Hilary Whiteman, CNN Contributors Kristen Bateman

Pop singer Rina Sawayama smears craft glue on her eyebrows when talking to fans she calls “pixels” on her YouTube channel Rina TV

She is in coronavirus containment in London and had to cancel her plans for a tutorial with makeup artist Ana Takahashi due to new rules on self-isolation.

Instead, the 29-year-old Japanese-Japanese singer and model challenged herself to recreate the look of her first album cover from memory, using what she has at home.

It means craft glue to erase dark brows, foundation, eyeshadow and a little guesswork.

“It’s very me to try this challenge without any makeup remover,” she casually notices on camera, as she applies another layer of purple glue to her hardened eyebrows.

Rina Sawayama attends the launch of Lenny Kravitz’s British photography exhibition on July 10, 2019 in London, England. Credit: Dave Benett / Getty Images for Dom Pérignon

The boredom of self-isolation coincides with what could be the most exciting month in the history of the artist who will release his first album “SAWAYAMA” on April 17.

Unlike other artists, Sawayama chose not to postpone his release during the pandemic.

“I just needed to release the album – I’ve been sitting on the record for about five months, so I feel like I’m going a little crazy and it sort of keeps me from writing new things” Sawayama told CNN. earlier this month.

She also believes that music provides a great mental escape in difficult times.

“I think a lot of people are listening to the radio right now, I know I am a lot, and keeping it in the background makes me feel like life is going on normally. It distracts me from what’s going on.”

Find your voice

Sawayama was born in Japan but moved to London with her family at the age of five.

She went to a local school and then graduated from the prestigious University of Cambridge with a degree in politics, psychology and sociology.

She was a successful model, and in 2017 was chosen as one of the young muses for Versus Versace is the fall winter campaign. The same year, she was part of the collaboration of the British model Jourdan Dunn with the British fashion brand Missguided.

Last year, Vogue called her “a rising star”.

All before 30 years.

Sawayama performs at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on October 31, 2019. Credit: Gus Stewart / Redferns / Getty Images

It sounds like a dream race, but Sawayama has talked at length on her difficult adolescence, the divorce of her parents, the fights with her mother, depression, rebellion.

Writing her first album was a form of therapy.

“This album was really satisfying for me because I was able to exploit all of this frustration, anxiety and depression and all the drama that happened during my adolescence,” she said.

Her advice to those struggling right now is “hold on tight. Find the family you’ve chosen, even if they’re online,” said Sawayama, swiping on their behalf most recent single

Put a face

CNN last met Sawayama in October in Mexico City, where she was participating in a “How To” session with makeup artists Lyle Reimer and Sweet Mutuals, and hair sculptor Evanie Frausto who twisted her locks into neat green curls.

She now has flamboyant orange streaks – a bold look she often associates with dramatic makeup.

“I always choose a character, the person I wanted to be on stage, and then think about how they would put on makeup,” said Sawayama. “I have a whole collection of makeup looks that I like, and I love it, and I’m not afraid of that.”

Sawayama credits his experimental approach to legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath, who made TIME’s list of the 100 most influential people in 2019.

“When I was growing up, I watched Dior in the 2000s, when Pat McGrath was doing like these incredible and crazy looks,” she said. “We didn’t have as much access to stuff like that, but now we have all of these beauty communities on Instagram.”

“I think it’s Instagram’s strength, to be able to tap into those communities that will appreciate your creativity.”

Reject stereotypes

Sawayama finds beauty in creativity.

“My idea of ​​beauty is to be a little chameleon, I think, to surprise people,” she said.

His album is a diverse blend of sounds and styles, criticizing everything from out of place male confidence to hyper-consumption and Asian stereotypes.

She said that she lived a lot of these while working as a model.

“I show up and they literally have a full geisha outfit, like a fake geisha outfit, and the makeup was geisha-esque, but it’s not knowledgeable,” she said. Told i-D in 2017 of an experience. “And literally, the makeup artist, who was also Asian, did makeup and said,” I’m really sorry. “And because it was a tea business, they made me serve tea all night – it was absolutely mortifying.”

Her bachelor “STFU!” sums up Sawayama’s response to people who perpetuate stereotypes.

The song slides into nu-metal with a battery crash to accentuate the obvious anger in its title and brings the message back into the accompanying video, which begins with a sketch of a disastrous first date.

Sawayama finds it difficult to intervene as an ignorant white man, played by actor and comedian Ben Ashenden, goes through a series of reliable pictures of Asian women.

Sawayama on stage at the All Points East Festival in London, May 2019. Credit: Burak Cingi / Redferns / Getty Images

“So, you’re a singer … I was quite surprised that you sang in English,” says the date. “Did you go to this Japanese restaurant in Wagamama?”

Sawayama roared before tearing it apart with angry lines. “Have you ever thought about closing your big mouth? Because I did it several times, several times.”

Sawayama says STFU! was inspired by a cascade of micro-assaults that spilled over the page during a session with longtime collaborator Clarence Clarity.

The message – in addition to STFU! – is that Asian women should not be considered silent and submissive.

Sawayama thinks times are changing as brands make a point of looking beyond Western stereotypes.

“I think the number of Asian faces is increasing, and I like to see that fashion brands give Asians a personality,” she said.

“But I still see campaigns where brands want to portray Asian talent as calm. It’s almost as if there isn’t a lot of communication behind the scenes.”

Sawayama does not intend to be silent, certainly not before the release of his album and even if it remains – like much of the world – isolated.

“I really want to keep things positive,” she said.

Image caption: Rina Sawayama attends the # BoF500 Gala Dinner during New York Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2019 on September 9, 2018 in Brooklyn.