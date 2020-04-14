The cast of ‘High School Musical’ meets for a home concert with Zac Efron

When ABC and Bob Iger asked “High School Musical” director Kenny Ortega to participate in the April 16 special, “The Disney Family Singalong”, he was immediately on board.

“I wanted to find something I could do to participate and it was so great to receive the call and be invited by ABC to join,” Ortega told Deadline. “It gave me a purpose to get up every morning. I feel really good to have the opportunity to do something like this – it’s good medicine. “

That said, he asked actors and artists from his films and TV series to participate in an epic performance of the anthem “High School Musical” “We are all together” for the special. Among the participants, he competed in the East High Wildcats of “High School Musical” and Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel – and all agreed to participate in one way or another. In a last minute addition, Zac Efron agreed to go on board to send a message during the special.

“We couldn’t reach Zac until late, but when we did, he immediately jumped, of course,” said Ortega. “Everyone we have contacted has been quick – and you will see it in their minds and the way they meet from their homes. They recognize that this is an opportunity to strengthen the spirits for those who join us for dissemination. “

In addition to the six High School Musical originals, Ortega said artists from the Disney family will come together from many different projects. This includes his Raven-Symoné with whom he worked on “Cheetah Girls” and the cast members of “The descendants,” “Zombies” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”.

Many will interpret “We are all in the same boat”, a phrase that was a motto during the current coronavirus pandemic. Ortega said: “You hear these chanted words – I received videos of doctors, nurses, nurses and health professionals wearing masks and gowns singing” We are all together “in hospital hallways. “

He added: “It’s really fun to bring together a lot of young people who gather under the lyrics of this song for the series”

Ortega said that in addition to videos of medical professionals singing the song, there are countless videos of people from around the world filming themselves singing the popular song. “I think Ashley [Tisdale] started this whole movement with his personal video, “he said. “I can’t imagine that Matthew Gerrard and Robbie Nevil, who wrote this song, had a clue that she would have legs and maybe more than we did when we did it now.”

“These artists who have come together are heroes,” he said. “There are young people out there who admire these people and have had them for a long time. Seeing them in their own living room and in their sweatpants with their families helps everyone understand the truth behind these words – we are all together under various circumstances. We have to feel this business. “

The performance of “We All All In this Together” is a recent addition to “The Disney Family Singalong” which will be presented by Ryan Seacrest on April 16 at 8 p.m. AND on ABC. The unique national event will also include Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Amber Riley, John Stamos, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and more. In addition to this, James Monroe Iglehart and Disney’s Broadway company “Aladdin” will come together for a performance of “Friend Like Me”.