Tesla asks landlords to reduce rent during coronavirus crisis

Tesla is said to have asked landlords for rent discounts while trying to cut costs during the coronavirus crisis.

The electric car maker has told at least some of its owners that it is reducing its monthly rent obligations due to “growing restrictions on our ability to do business” during a pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported On Monday.

Tesla, based in Silicon Valley, told the owners that he wanted to talk about options so that he “can continue to partner and work together to ensure a continuous and mutually beneficial relationship,” the newspaper said. The company said it mainly rents space for its offices, service centers, stores and other parts of its operations.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.

The revelation came about a week after Tesla announced plans to remove workers who can’t work from home and cut wages for workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Restrictions to stop the spread of the virus led the company to stop production at its factories in California and New York. He also cut the number of workers at his so-called Gigafactory in Nevada.

Tesla is not the only large company to cut rents during the virus crisis. The restaurant chain Cheesecake Factory told owners last month that it will not be renting its restaurants in April. The AMC movie chain also recently informed the owners that it would stop paying rent this month.