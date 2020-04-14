Swizz Beatz and Timbaland want to entertain us and to light amidst the coronaviruses

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland , who have each created a long list of hits, are hosting virtual hip hop battles on Instagram Live called Verzuz.

In a recent joint interview with CNN, the two said that music is what they believe the world needs to “heal”.

“Music has always been there to help and heal,” said Swizz Beatz. “Tim and I got together and said, ‘You know what? Let’s start Verzuz on Live and give people entertainment, give them hope and educate them too. Because Versuz is an educational celebration.”

Thousands of people have joined to watch artists and producers like Ne-Yo against Johntá Austin, The-Dream against Sean Garrett and T-Pain against Lil Jon compete in real time.

“What is the thing the world needs the most every day? It’s music,” said Timbaland. “The sound of music has always brought joy to my heart. I know music is the key to what’s going on in this darkness and I felt it was the perfect time.” It’s also about “celebrating people behind the scenes,” like the writers and producers behind lesser-known hits, said Timbaland. “We had three stages of people showing up to see two people and they probably didn’t know what those two people were responsible for,” added Beatz. A women’s edition is coming, and Beatz said his wife Alicia Keys could join “We are about to launch Verzuz Ladies because we think women play such a complex role in creativity, period,” he said. “The ladies are going to participate in a major, major way.” As for those who are struggling with self-isolation , job loss, loss of a loved one, they each offered a few words of support. “You have to focus on the light,” said Timbaland. “Don’t focus on the dark, when you focus on the dark, everything becomes dark.” Beatz echoed the same sentiment. “Staying in the dark is very easy,” he said. “Let’s do a few things that we know will make us smile. Call a loved one, look at someone, surprise someone, call someone just for a joke, get out of this darkness because the darkness is just what you did. ”

