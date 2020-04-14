“Survivor” season finale will include a virtual reunion show

Like the rest of television, “Survivor” was forced to postpone production for its next season due to the coronavirus epidemic. But the “Winners at War” reunion show must continue.

CBS confirmed on Monday that longtime host Jeff Probst will still unveil the champion for “Survivor: Winners at War” in the season 40 finale on May 13, although the most recent Sole Survivor is not physically present to raise his $ 2 million. price.

Instead of the typical announcement of the winner and the next special meeting – which brings together all the castaways in the same studio – Probst will lead a virtual post-game, connecting “by video with the 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season”.

The final event of the three-hour season will be preceded by “a penultimate two-hour special episode”, broadcast on May 6.

In addition, the network has announced that the 32nd season of “The Amazing Race” will be presented shortly after May 20 at 8 p.m. Peaceful. The first episode will feature host Phil Keoghan welcoming participants to this season’s departure destination in Los Angeles: the Hollywood Bowl.

Like “Survivor”, the 33rd season of “The Amazing Race” was among the first productions to close in the midst of a public health emergency.

Other series affected by the pandemic include “The Bachelor”, “America’s Got Talent”, “Family Feud”, “The Price Is Right”, “Jeopardy!”. and “Wheel of Fortune”, as well as scripted series like “Stranger Things”, “Grace and Frankie”, “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Pose”.

The long-awaited finale of “Survivor: Winners at War” begins on May 13 at 8 p.m. Pacific on CBS.