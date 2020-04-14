Stimulus payments: Treasury says 80 million people will receive money this week

Payments are made first to eligible individuals who have already filed their 2019 or 2018 tax returns, and who have also authorized direct deposit.

Other people – including those who did not file a return s, have not authorized direct deposit or are not receiving social security – will have to wait longer for their payments.

The Treasury said on Monday that it expects a “large majority of eligible Americans” to receive their payments within the next two weeks.

Chronology keeps first payments on time promised by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin , who said on April 2 that payments would start coming out within two weeks. He had previously lobbied for distributions, part of the $ 2.2 trillion economic relief plan adopted by Congress in March, to start as early as April 6.