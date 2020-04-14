Stimulus payments: Treasury says 80 million people will receive money this week

Payments are made first to eligible individuals who have already filed their 2019 or 2018 tax returns, and who have also authorized direct deposit.
The Treasury said on Monday that it expects a “large majority of eligible Americans” to receive their payments within the next two weeks.
For low-income people who are not normally required to file their returns, the Treasury has introduced a new online tool to make it easier for them to enter basic information in order to receive their payment.
The Treasury is also expected to deploy a separate tool this week that will allow people who have filed their returns, but have not authorized direct deposit, to download their bank account information so they can receive their payment faster than they can. ” wait for a paper check to be mailed.
