Stimulus money sent; Trump will not fire Fauci

by April 14, 2020 Top News
Stimulus money sent; Trump will not fire Fauci

Coronavirus relief money finally hits Americans’ bank accounts every day – but now lawmakers disagree on where the next infusion of money will go.

The IRS said over the weekend that it had started sending stimulus payments for coronaviruses to people who had direct deposits.

But on Monday Democrats and Republicans were stalled over the next stimulus bill, with Dems seeking more money for hospitals, front-line workers and small businesses, while GOPers stick to a $ 250 billion small business loan package.

Receive the latest developments on the coronavirus directly in your inbox by subscribing to our special edition newsletter.

Here’s what else we learned today:

New York crisis:

In New Jersey:

No layoffs here

  • The White House said President Trump would not shoot coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci despite sharing a tweet with the hashtag #FireFauci a day earlier.
  • The back-and-forth came after Fauci admitted on Sunday that more lives could have been saved if the closings had started earlier, but that “there was a lot of hindsight about closing things back then . “
Donald Trump and Dr. Fauci
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Sports world cup:

Virus scammers:

Meanwhile…

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/13/todays-coronavirus-update-stimulus-money-sent-trump-wont-fire-fauci/

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Fauci addresses Tapper interview question on mitigation

Trump attacks grievances briefing claiming ‘total’ authority as president

April 14, 2020
Photos show bodies piled up and stored in vacant rooms at Detroit hospital

Photos show bodies piled up and stored in vacant rooms at Detroit hospital

April 14, 2020
NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns' mother Jacqueline Towns dies of coronavirus

NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother Jacqueline Towns dies of coronavirus

April 14, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *