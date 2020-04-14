States Call On Supreme Court To Suspend Health And Housing Rules For Immigrants Due To Covid-19

The rule makes it more difficult for immigrants to obtain legal status if they use public benefits such as Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers. Earlier in the legislature, a court of 5 to 4 judges said that the rule could come into force across the country for the duration of court challenges.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, joined by Attorneys General of Connecticut and Vermont, argued that during the pandemic, the rule discouraged immigrants from accessing health benefits because they feared that if they manifested themselves, this would threaten their eligibility for green cards and visa renewals.

She noted that many immigrants are “very vulnerable” to the coronavirus because they work in industries deemed “essential” in sectors such as health care, food and retail delivery that continue to operate during the crisis. She said they were more likely to be exposed to the virus and without adequate testing and treatment, more likely to suffer from poorer health outcomes.

“Since the rule on public charges came into effect,” said James, “an increasing number of immigrants have started to refrain from Medicaid coverage and other publicly funded health benefits, fearing that the use of these benefits will make them “public” and thus jeopardize their possibility of obtaining legal permanent resident status and, possibly, citizenship. “