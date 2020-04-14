Spain relaxes restrictions on coronaviruses as thousands return to work

Hundreds of thousands of non-essential workers returned to work this week in Spain as the country partially lifted the lockout restrictions.

About 300,000 people who cannot work from home – including those in the construction and manufacturing sectors – were allowed to return to work in and around Madrid on Monday, spokesman for the capital’s regional government told CNN.

Shops, bars, restaurants and other businesses deemed non-essential remain closed, the report said.

Spain has reported more than 172,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus – the highest number in Europe and the second most affected country in the world, after the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 18,000 deaths have been reported, just behind Italy.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the country will take “gradual” steps to return to normal life, stressing that the reopening will take place in phases, while officials adopt hygiene measures and efforts to monitor new cases. .

“We cannot even know what type of normalcy we are returning to,” he said last week, according to CNN.

The release of the lock was not welcomed by Quim Torra, President of Catalonia, who said in a video statement that allowing people to return to work is “irresponsible and reckless”.

The General Union of Workers of Spain, which has 940,000 members, has raised concerns about employee safety and has urged employers to provide personal protective equipment to their workers.

Authorities said over the weekend that they would begin distributing 10 million protective masks at metro stations and other transportation centers, and continued to call for social distancing and regular hand washing.

The country’s central government has already distributed one million coronavirus kits across the country, and another five million will soon be issued, according to the report.

“The climb has been difficult, the descent will be difficult,” Sanchez told parliament last week, while extending the country’s state of emergency until April 26.

He also said the restrictions may have to continue for a longer period.