South Korea goes ahead with elections amid coronavirus

At a time when most governments are urging citizens to stay home, a country invites them to come out this week – at the polls.

South Korea moves ahead with its contested parliamentary elections on Wednesday, as nations around the world, from Britain to Bolivia, postponed the race for concerns over coronaviruses and the primaries of the Wisconsin have raised a myriad of concerns regarding security and deprivation of rights.

With nearly four in five South Koreans declaring that they intend to vote and that early voting is already recording record voter turnout, the country could offer a first glimpse of how to hold general elections during a pandemic .

Election officials assured citizens that they were taking every precaution to keep voters safe. All voters must wear masks and the polling stations are thoroughly cleaned. Investigators wearing gloves, masks and face shields will take the temperature of each voter, spray their hands with a disinfectant, and then distribute a pair of disposable plastic gloves.

Anyone with fever or other symptoms related to the coronavirus will be taken to a separate polling station, which will be disinfected after each use.

Voters wearing face masks line up to vote while maintaining social distance during an advance vote for the April 15 general election at a local polling station in Seoul, South Korea. (Lee Jin-man / Associated Press)

After much debate, the government has also announced measures to allow people under mandatory 14-day quarantine – people who have traveled abroad or come into contact with a known COVID-19 patient – to leave their home during an hour and 40 minute window on Wednesday. evening to vote. Only those who have no symptoms will be allowed to do so, and should walk or go to the polls rather than taking public transportation.

Some quarantined coronavirus patients have also previously had the opportunity to vote by mail, which South Korea generally only allows in limited cases, such as for people with disabilities or living on remote islands.

More than a quarter of eligible voters went on two days of advance polling over the weekend despite the coronavirus pandemic, in an election widely seen as a referendum on the presidency of Moon Jae-in. Moon, a liberal, was elected to power in 2017 after the ouster of his predecessor in a corruption scandal that sparked a large-scale protest that swept through the streets of Seoul.

Before the pandemic, elections were expected to be dominated by South Korea’s lackluster economy and Moon’s policy of engagement with North Korea, which has been deadlocked since talks between the United States and North Korea collapsed.

But the virus has changed everything.

Even if Moon made an early mistake, prematurely declaring for the sake of economy that the epidemic would soon be over, politicians in South Korea have largely remained aloof from the disease-control professionals who have taken charge the response to the epidemic.

The systems and laws put in place after the start of failed management of a 2015 Middle East respiratory syndrome epidemic in the country and after an outbreak in late February, daily infections have slowed to less than 30 new cases this week. The country’s success in fighting the epidemic and flattening the new infection curve has received worldwide attention and attention.

A woman wearing a face mask to help protect herself from the spread of the new coronavirus casts her advance vote for the upcoming legislative elections at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday April 10, 2020. (Ahn Young-joon / Associated Press)

This translates to the highest approval ratings for Moon – 57% – since 2018, according to Gallup Korea.

Moon said on Monday that the election could serve as an example for other countries still struggling to contain the epidemic. “If we can maintain the results of our disease prevention efforts while holding national elections, we can give the world hope that it will be possible to return to normal social systems and daily activities “, did he declare.

Renowned former North Korean diplomat who defected south, young feminists who formed their own party on a platform against misogyny and sexism, and two former prime ministers heading to a central district from Seoul.

On street corners in recent weeks, activists have courted voters wearing vests, hats and masks in the colors of each political party.

During competing rallies in the central Seoul race between two former prime ministers, enthusiasm for the candidates seemed to trump any problem of social distancing as citizens assaulted the candidates for photos and handshakes .

Opposition broadly supported government’s anti-virus efforts, but blamed Moon for not promptly banning travel from China and accused him of taking advantage of economic incentives linked to coronavirus in South Korea to buy votes. Hwang Kyo-ahn, of the main conservative United Future Party, did not mention the coronavirus once in a 15-minute speech surrounded by speakers, focusing instead on economic issues and taxation.

“If he mentions it, he simply helps the incumbents. I’m on this side [of the political spectrum], but a good job is a good job, “said Lee Wan-jae, a 67-year-old taxi driver who watched Hwang’s speech, who said he still votes with the Conservatives. “With the coronavirus, it is not the administration but the public health officials who are doing a good job. They are trying to free ride on it. ”

Lee said his main concern is the economy – he stopped driving a few months ago because he wasn’t getting enough fares. He said he was not optimistic that either party could turn the economy around.

On the other side of the street, Lee Nak-yeon, who was Prime Minister of Moon until January, mainly tried to salute the successes of the coronavirus of the current government.

“Isn’t South Korea really remarkable?” he said, noting that treatment for COVID-19 in the United States would cost much more – 40,000 Korean won, or about $ 32 – it would cost the average South Korean patient. “We seem to be a small country, but we are not a small country.”

Jun Sung-man, a 29-year-old occupational therapist, said he was moderate but planned to vote for Moon’s Liberal party because of the current government’s response to the epidemic – and the few hundred dollars a stimulus check he should have received.

“They treat the coronavirus transparently and do a good job of implementing the policy,” he said.