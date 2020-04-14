SoftBank warns of $ 12.5 billion loss as coronavirus strikes WeWork

SoftBank has warned investors that it expects to report a massive loss this year, in part thanks to the coronavirus that has wreaked havoc on already struggling investments like WeWork.

The Japanese conglomerate said in a statement that its famous $ 100 billion Vision Fund will experience an operating loss of $ 12.5 billion for the year, its third consecutive quarterly loss.

The fund attributed the performance to “the deteriorating market environment” in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic – which infected nearly 2 million people worldwide and killed more than 100,000 – and its disastrous bets on office rental company WeWork and other startups.

The pandemic has undermined forecasts by SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, who just two months ago said that the “tide was turning” and pointed to a recovery at WeWork, forcing it into a major asset sale fundraising.

Technology conglomerate said it would lose $ 7.4 billion on investments outside the fund, including in WeWork and satellite operator OneWeb, which filed for bankruptcy last month (Chapter 11) after SoftBank refused to provide additional funding, contributing to a net loss of $ 6.9 billion.

Earlier this month, SoftBank announced that it would pull the plug on a $ 3 billion takeover bid as part of its rescue plan for WeWork, which prompted the company’s board of directors to continue.

SoftBank has not disclosed which Vision Fund technology bets were down in the fourth quarter.

Activist investor Elliott Management wants greater transparency in the fund, whose nebulous evaluations have contributed to the persistence of updating the group’s conglomerate.

The group’s shares have fallen by more than 17% this year.

