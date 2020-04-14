‘SNL’ at home is the second highest ranking of the season after Eddie Murphy

The quarantined couch potatoes were apparently desperate for a new episode of “Saturday Night Live”.

This week’s remote episode “At Home” – with many regular actors, surprise host Tom Hanks and musical guest Chris Martin – was the audience winner for NBC sketch, with 6.7 million viewers, according to The Wrap. It was the second highest rated episode of season 45, behind the 10 million fans who plugged into the host and alum of “SNL” Eddie Murphy and singer Lizzo in the highly anticipated episode of December 21, 2019 .

Saturday night’s near-live show – the first since the coronavirus curbed production at NYC last month – featured many cast members streaming from their own homes. The sketches included sending professional video calls via Zoom, the “Tiger King” nemesis Carole Baskin (performed by Chloe Fineman) giving slow cycling lessons and the latest version of Kate McKinnon from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and how she stays in shape while working from home. Colin Jost and Michael Che have also teamed up with their usual “Weekend Update”, although distanced from their respective homes.

The Zoom sketch seemed to hit home particularly for many viewers, who may have encountered colleagues opposed to the technology during the video meetings themselves. “OMG. The few colleagues who are using #Zoom for the first time were so relevant! (No name, but I had at least one meeting where one person put his camera on his feet for half the meeting. ) ” says a Twitter poster. Another simply called the segment “GOLD!”

Another tweeter thanked for the respite from the pandemic, saying that she was a registered nurse on the seventh day of quarantine after exposure to COVID-19, add“This episode just made my heart happy. #snl #thankyou. “

The episode even received props from comic and former “The View” co-host Rosie O’Donnell, who raised $ 600,000 last month for struggling artists affected by the Broadway shutdown. Just after 1 a.m.ET Sunday, O’Donnell tweeted, “Well #SNL which was perfect – thank you.”

But the best part for some fans may have been to host Hanks launching the show in his own kitchen.

“I was the famous coal mine canary for the coronavirus,” said Hanks, 63, in his opening monologue. The star of “A nice day in the neighborhood” and his wife, Rita Wilson, Were among the many celebrities who spent time in solitary confinement after contracting COVID-19.

“Seeing host @tomhanks @nbcsnl from home is something I didn’t know I needed”, offered a Twitter admirer, while another praised his appearance as a “very nice surprise”.

During Saturday’s show, Coldplay singer Chris Martin also offered an acoustic cover of Bob Dylan’s 1975 song “Shelter From the Storm” – an appropriate number while “SNL” viewers were at the show. listen to seek shelter from the COVID-19 storm.

Saturday’s episode ended with a touching and distant tribute to longtime music producer “SNL” Hal Willner, who died last week at the age of 64 after suffering from coronavirus symptoms. The segment included McKinnon, who launched the tribute, as well as many former cast members, including Adam Sandler, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Bill Hader, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer and more.