Small California company opposes coronavirus relief

Restaurants. Shoe stores. Dog groomers. Dry cleaners. It is estimated that 30 million small businesses are serving customers across the United States – or have done so, before the coronavirus pandemic forced many people to shut down. Now they are in desperate need of money and are struggling with a rescue program.

In order to prevent the economic implosion in the face of massive unemployment, Congress authorized $ 350 billion in small business loans. This includes the Paycheque Protection Program repayable loans to small businesses that agree not to fire workers for eight weeks.

But 10 days after the PPP came into effect, many companies say they still haven’t received the money. The Federal Small Business Administration, the banks that manage the loans, and the intended recipients sort through the bottlenecks with chaos and confusion. Many potential applications indicate that they have not even been able to apply yet.

“Small businesses are still waiting, not knowing how much and when they will receive,” said Holly Wade, director of research and policy analysis at the National Federation of Independent Businesses. The commercial group has mobilized to helping small business owners through the crisis.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Monday that PPP candidates should have their loans approved by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, 50% of the members interviewed by the NFIB said their money would not last more than two months under current conditions.

“Unfortunately, time is not their friend,” said Wade.

Members report that money has started to flow in recent days. Some banks tell customers that the program is already oversubscribed. If Congress doesn’t allocate more money and the loan approval process doesn’t improve quickly, “more small businesses will have to close and more employees will be laid off,” said Wade.

An additional $ 250 billion is hanging up on Congress partly in response to Democrats’ demands to be part of a package that includes aid to hospitals, states and local governments.

Here’s how three small businesses are trying to keep their heads above water while waiting.

The dog groomer

Lena Swann picked up clippers for the first time 30 years ago, as a teenager, learning her trade from masters who worked with show dogs. “This is how I learned to groom each breed,” she said.

Swann built a mobile grooming business and, in 2008, had a storefront in Emeryville, near Oakland, called All About the Dogue. It attracted loyal customers.

“We opened our doors before the arrival of Petco with their own grooming service. Petco came, Petco closed – and we’re still here, ”she said.

Swann employs four workers: a full-time groomer, a part-time groomer and two bathers. Before the virus struck, the store treated approximately 20 dogs a day.

Swann always pays its employees. “I don’t want to put them out of work,” she said. But she doesn’t know how long she can continue. “The number of dogs we do per day is necessary to bring the money to pay the bills,” she said, including $ 4,500 per month for rent.

Its employees are entitled to direct payments of $ 1,200 promised by the federal government, but they are still waiting.

“This money did not appear in anyone’s account,” said Swann.

Mnuchin said Monday that the money should appear in bank accounts by Wednesday.

Swann is looking for a $ 47,500 PPP loan, but the process has been painful. The second time the PPP opened its candidacies on April 3, Swann was at his computer, trying to call the relevant page at Wells Fargo, his commercial banker.

“I have made several attempts,” she said. “It just crashed and crashed. I tried to call them. No answer.”

A man from his Wells Fargo branch finally called her back to “check if you need anything”. She said she needed a PPP loan. “We ran out of money,” she said. “Log in later today; it will open again, keep trying. “

Finally, she was able to file an application. Now she is in the “queue”. Where in the queue, or even what it means to be in the queue, she has no idea.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo emails him suggesting he try other banks in his neighborhood.

When asked about these issues, Wells said the loan limit for PPP applicants was limited. This cap, imposed by the Federal Reserve after it was established that the bank had created millions of fake bank accounts, was temporarily lifted on April 9.

Swann has so far been able to raise approximately $ 8,300 through a GoFundMe campaign that she has set up to raise $ 15,000. She knows that she is lucky to have a clientele that can afford donations.

Still, she said, “It’s a mess. It really is a mess. “

The pawnbroker

Danny Justman runs Pawnmart Jewelry & Loan in Norwalk, California, which has been in business since 1978. Pawnbrokers serve as lenders of sorts for descendants.

“It’s a real need,” said Justman. “Many of these people need cash but do not have access to credit.”

Like Swann, Justman attempted to apply for a loan on April 3 – in his case, $ 89,200. Like Swann, he was going nowhere with his main banker, Wells Fargo, so he looked elsewhere.

He tried US Bank, where Pawnmart also has accounts, but was flattened out – because he assumed he was holding a pawnbroker. “Thank you for considering US Bank,” said the rejection message. “Unfortunately, you are not eligible for the Paycheque Protection Program.”

Rejection of Danny Justman of US Bank.

He tried again, with a different industry code: thrift stores. This time, his request was granted, but he was told by email to be patient, that everyone is in a waiting situation while thousands of companies are applying.

The bank said it would be informed of the possibility of completing an application. He is still waiting.

All 13 Pawnmart employees are still paid, said Justman. It doesn’t mean how long it can last, but at some point, its money will run out. He knows that some of his regular customers are desperate.

The fact that the banks are overwhelmed does not surprise Justman, but “they take a bad post on this subject, treating them as if they were regular loans”, even if they are guaranteed by the SBA, he said. he declares.

The church

Vicki Broach chairs the board of directors of Riverside’s first congregational church, which has approximately 300 worshipers and two part-time and two full-time employees, including the pastor. She wonders why it takes so long to get a $ 20,000 P3 loan.

The church’s regular banker said he did not participate in the loan program.

“I tried to testify by Wells Fargo, who is my [personal] bank. I waited in line, ”she said. “But they keep sending me emails that say” still in the queue, still in the queue. “”

She went to a local bank, which asked for a number of documents that Wells had not requested, such as articles of incorporation. “All the banks are asking for different registrations. Everyone wants something different, ”she said.

If there was a joint request with a consistent set of documents required, small businesses could apply to more banks, which would make it easier to find someone to lend, said Broach, a lawyer with the bank. retirement.

“These loans are guaranteed,” she said. “It shouldn’t be a problem” if the goal is to get money quickly to the businesses that need it.

She spoke to church administrators across the country who have tried to apply and have yet to hear from those who have received a P3 loan.

“We can go there for a few months,” she said, “but then we’ll be flat.”