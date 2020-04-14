Small business aid dispute escalates as Dems demand more money for testing and equipment

And even if the leaders of Congress reach an agreement, they will need the cooperation of all members of the two chambers to quickly pass legislation in both chambers – since legislators are far from Washington. If a lawmaker objects to an agreement, members will be forced to return to Washington to vote in person, which could further delay aid to the Americans.

Democrats say a multitude of pressing issues need to be addressed while increasing funding for the small business loan program. Republicans say these other issues should wait until stimulus money has been spent for the first time, arguing that the small business program needs the money the most and needs to be dealt with first.

“The conversations are expected to last most of the week,” said a source involved in the talks.

Democratic leaders on Monday reiterated demands that additional funds for the program – originally funded at $ 350 billion – be linked to more funds for cash-strapped state and local governments, hospitals and food stamp programs . In addition, they said that the small business program should be changed to ensure that loans are properly distributed to underserved communities.

And they added a new request: more money to establish a national program to test the new coronavirus and provide personal protective equipment to front-line health workers.

“Finally, we all want an end to the closure orders so that we can get the Americans back to work and get back to normal,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a statement. “However, there are still not enough tests available to realistically allow this. We Democrats demand adequate funding for the production and distribution of rapid national tests and personal protective equipment – this cannot not wait. “

The comments came after Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy issued a statement on Saturday, calling the Democrats’ demands “reckless” and for the immediate adoption of a net increase of $ 250 billion in the small business program.

“This will not be the last word of Congress on Covid-19, but this crucial program needs funding now,” said the two GOP leaders.

In addition to the push from Democrats in Congress, the Trump administration is also facing pressure from some Republican governors to act quickly to disperse more funds to the states.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Republican and President of the National Governors Association, said in a statement on Monday that he had pitched Vice President Mike Pence and the White House during a teleconference for an immediate brew of 500 billion dollars for states.

“The nation’s governors are urging Congress to act immediately and allocate $ 500 billion specifically for states and territories,” Hogan said in his statement, adding: “We have asked the administration to weigh in so that we can break this blockage in the Senate and do this for the American people. “

This figure is even higher than what the Democrats in Congress asked for in an interim aid measure. Pelosi and Schumer have proposed $ 150 billion in funding for state and local governments to link to small business measurement, while Republicans have argued that this should be addressed in a subsequent legislative package.

Pelosi read out the Democratic demands and called for negotiations with the administration and the Republicans during a Democratic House teleconference on Monday afternoon.

“We told them: negotiate. We all care about small businesses and want them to succeed,” said Pelosi, according to a Democrat at the conference. “I hope we can reach conditions if they negotiate.”

Schumer said Friday that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has agreed to continue bipartisan talks to resolve the differences.

As the impasse continues, the two chambers of Congress are in the background, with lawmakers working primarily in their home states and districts.

The Senate is currently scheduled to return next week, but senators and advisers say there is a good chance it will change and are awaiting official announcements later this week.

A source familiar with ongoing programming conversations told CNN that there were active conversations in the Senate about whether it was even possible to return to work at the Capitol safely.

The House will not return to the session unless deputies need to vote on a law, according to leadership assistants, and they will be informed 24 hours in advance if they need to return to the Capitol.

On Monday, the office of the majority leader in the House, Steny Hoyer, circulated a notice to members saying that the House should not return to plenary before Monday, May 4, “in the absence of emergency”.

The notice further stated that “if the House is required to take action on critical legislation related to the response to coronaviruses or other legislative priorities, members will be given sufficient notice to return to Washington, DC”.

This means the two chambers will likely be on hold as the pandemic continues and resume work if necessary.

This story was updated on Monday with further developments.