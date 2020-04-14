Singapore officials reportedly let teachers use Zoom again after intruders crashed into at least one online course last week.

The Southeast Asian country’s education ministry said teachers would “gradually” resume using videoconferencing with additional security measures in place for home lessons in the midst of a lockout coronavirus, according to local news reports.

The ministry reportedly filed police reports of two violations last week. A parent said his daughter’s geography lesson was interrupted by obscene footage and two men who asked the girls to expose themselves.

Education officials have worked with Zoom to create a single button that makes it easier for teachers to activate the platform’s security features, according to reports. The ministry would also manage teachers’ default settings and disable screen sharing and annotation.

“As security issues are resolved and users become more familiar with security protocols, we will gradually reactivate these features”, Aaron Loh, from the ministry’s educational technology division told the Singapore newspaper Straits Times On Monday.

American school systems, including New York City, have stopped using Zoom on concerns about crash classes of disbelievers. Security concerns have also led large companies such as Tesla and Google to discourage employees from using the service.

Zoom said he was “deeply upset” by incidents like those reported in Singapore and had changed the settings for education users to make sessions more secure.

Zoom’s share price rose about 3.9% in pre-market trading to $ 141.20 at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday after surging 9.1% on Monday.