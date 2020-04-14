Shohreh Bayat: Iranian chess referee fears punishment after conviction for not wearing the correct headscarf

The Iranian chess referee has not yet returned to his family after the tournament ended in January, fearing he will be punished after being criticized online for not wearing the appropriate scarf.

“I knew I had to cover my hair, so I did it like a lot of Iranian women, but I was wearing a loose fitting hijab because I don’t believe in hijab,” Bayat told CNN Sport.

“In fact, I hate the hijab. I was just trying to wear it in one way or another to show that I am not a religious person and I wore it in a modern way. By Iranian standards, it was absolutely correct. “

Leave Iran behind

The photographs in question were taken during the first stage of the chess championship in Shanghai, China, before Bayat traveled to Vladivostok, Russia, for the return match between Ju Wenjun and Aleksandra Goryachkina.

While trying to focus on the job at hand, Bayat then sought assurances from the Iranian Chess Federation, which alerted him to the apparent storm that was brewing in her house.

She said that the federation initially asked for a more appropriate photo of her during the tournament, which Bayat took offense at.

Then she says that the federation told her to post an apology on her social networks. She agreed on condition that this would guarantee her safety, but said that the federation had refused and purged her photo from its website.

As a result, Bayat decided to no longer wear what she calls the “misogynistic” hijab and chose not to return to Iran.

CNN contacted the Iranian Chess Federation several times but received no response.

Speaking softly and a soothing influence on the piece, Bayat’s attitude changes every time she talks about the hijab.

A sharp determination breaks out. The same is true of a controlled wave of anger with its roots rooted in years of wearing something she never wanted to wear.

The headscarf, or hijab, has been an integral part of the dress of women in Iran since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 but, in recent years, some women have mounted an opposition and organized demonstrations against the rules of headgear.

Punishment for those who break the rules may include imprisonment or lashes, depending on Amnesty International.

Bayat says that she has often been accompanied by a guard who ensures that the country’s rules are respected when she works abroad, but says that economic problems have seen this role reduced.

‘Broken’

Fearing such punishment in Iran and making the most of a British visa she had obtained for an upcoming tournament in Gibraltar, Bayat chose to fly to the United Kingdom after the final.

She is currently seeking asylum in the country and is supported by the wider chess community.

Although she is “broken” by her situation, she says she has been blown away by the global support she has received since her story was shared around the world.

“In chess, we have a motto, we say that we are one family,” she added, visibly moved.

“Since I came here, I have had the impression that I have received many positive impressions from people. It is not easy to describe it in words.

“I can’t even follow because there are many, many people who have helped me here. So I don’t know how to name them because they were all nice to me.”

However, his decision came at a cost and hefty at that.

Bayat doesn’t know how and when she will ever see her family again, making the most of the daily phone and video calls with her husband to keep her spirits up.

She is now resigned to the fact that she will not be returning to Iran anytime soon.

“Maybe after 10 years, 15 years. But as long as this regime is in Iran, I don’t think I can come back,” she said, haunted by the prospect.

With the uncertain addition of the coronavirus epidemic, which has rocked Iran and much of the world, the possibility of meeting family in another country has become even more difficult with severely restricted travel.

She says that she is currently without a passport while her asylum application is being processed and acknowledges that the chances of her husband obtaining a British visa to join her in the United Kingdom are unlikely.

“Of course, I want to meet my family but for now, I don’t know what my situation is here,” she said.

“If they let me stay here, I can apply for a travel document and try to meet my family in other countries.”

No regrets

Despite her upset life, Bayat says she doesn’t regret anything about her decision. She just wants to have more protection at the start of the race.

“When you live in Iran, you have to follow these things that hurt you, you have to be a different person than you are,” she said.

“It is not easy, all the time you feel in danger, you feel unhappy by wearing things that you do not want, by showing you something that you are not.

“These are the benefits of my decision; I don’t have to wear the hijab, I don’t have to pretend I’m a Muslim, I can just be what I am.”