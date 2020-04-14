Shares jump as Wall Street more optimistic about the path of the coronavirus

US stocks climbed Tuesday as Wall Street became optimistic about the trajectory of the coronavirus crisis while wrestling with gloomy reports on corporate profits.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 628.28 points, or 2.6%, early in the session after dropping 1.4% on Monday. The S&P 500 posted an early gain of 2.7%, while the tech-rich Nasdaq rose 3.2%.

The increase came after governors of several US states – including the New York Coronavirus hotspot – said they would make plans to reopen their economies once the virus was extinguished. Investors also got good news from China, where new data showed that exports and imports fell less than expected in March after the spike.

“Undoubtedly, the weeks ahead will continue to be deeply troubling for many of these countries, but if we are now positioned in the latter part of the bell curve, we can begin to imagine life after the lockdown, what that investors have been looking for weeks, “said Craig Erlam, senior currency analyst at OANDA, comment.

Wall Street also seemed to find bright spots in the gross first quarter results of JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Johnson & Johnson, who launched the corporate earnings season on Tuesday.

JPMorgan saw profits plunge in the first three months of the year, but posted record market earnings, helping its share price open 2.8% higher on Tuesday. The shares of the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson rose 4% at the opening after posting profits above expectations, but reduced its forecasts for the year due to the coronavirus crisis.

With post wires