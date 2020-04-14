Sergey Brin in brief – CNN

Dad: Michael Brin, mathematician and economist

Mother: Eugenia Brin, Eugenia Brin, NASA scientist

Wedding: Anne Wojcicki (2007-2015, divorced)

Children: Chloe, Benji

Education: University of Maryland at College Park, B.S., 1993; Stanford University, M.S., 1995

Other facts:

Heads the Brin Wojcicki Foundation with former wife Anne Wojcicki.

Donated over $ 100 million to research Parkinson, a degenerative neurological disorder. Brin’s mother has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and Brin has a 50 to 50 chance of developing the disorder.

Wojcicki co-founded 23andMe, a genetic testing company.

Chronology

1979 – Brin and his family emigrated from the Soviet Union to the United States.

1995 – Meets Meets Larry Page at Stanford University.

September 4, 1998 – Co-founds Google with Page.

2001 – Becomes president of Google technology.

2011 – Becomes director of special projects.

Aug 10, 2015 – Google announces corporate restructuring, form an umbrella company called Alphabet and appoint a new CEO at Google's core business. Brin will be president of Alphabet while Page will be CEO.