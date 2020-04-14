Sergey Brin in brief – CNN

Place of birth: Moscow, Soviet Union (now Russia)
Dad: Michael Brin, mathematician and economist
Mother: Eugenia Brin, NASA scientist
Wedding: Anne Wojcicki (2007-2015, divorced)
Children: Chloe, Benji
Education: University of Maryland at College Park, B.S., 1993; Stanford University, M.S., 1995
Other facts:
Heads the Brin Wojcicki Foundation with former wife Anne Wojcicki.
Donated over $ 100 million to research Parkinson, a degenerative neurological disorder. Brin’s mother has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and Brin has a 50 to 50 chance of developing the disorder.
Wojcicki co-founded 23andMe, a genetic testing company.
Chronology
1979 – Brin and his family emigrated from the Soviet Union to the United States.
1995 – Meets Larry Page at Stanford University.
September 4, 1998 – Co-founds Google with Page.
2001 – Becomes president of Google technology.
2011 – Becomes director of special projects.
Aug 10, 2015 – Google announces corporate restructuring, form an umbrella company called Alphabet and appoint a new CEO at Google’s core business. Brin will be president of Alphabet while Page will be CEO.
December 3, 2019 – Alphabet announces that Brin and Page are stepping down as President and Chief Executive Officer, respectively. The two will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors. Sundar Pichai, the current CEO of Google and a longtime executive at the company, will take over as CEO of Alphabet in addition to his current role.
