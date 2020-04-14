Saquon Barkley of the Giants, the big winner of the mega-deal with Christian McCaffrey

You are next, Saquon Barkley.

The Giants fully anticipate in the not too distant future having to work on a contract extension for their star ball carrier, director of the screenplay Dave Gettleman said on Monday.

Gettleman did not know the prescience of his words. Later today, several reports revealed that Christian McCaffrey had signed a four-year, $ 64-million extension with the Panthers. Based on the annual average of $ 16 million, he makes McCaffrey the highest paid ball carrier in NFL history.

Ezekiel Elliott of the Cowboys this offseason has signed a six-year extension worth $ 90 million, or an average annual salary of $ 15 million.

Gettleman has said he is considering possible new deals for defensive forward Dalvin Tomlinson, tight end Evan Engram and safety Jabrill Peppers.

“We have to make decisions about them,” said Gettleman. “They are good young players.

“After another year, you’re going to hit me on Saquon.”

Gettleman said Barkley had been “touched by the hand of God” when he made the former Penn State stallion the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. On that basis, Barkley received a contract from four years worth $ 31.1 million, all guaranteed. Barkley received a signing bonus of $ 20.8 million. He signed in the 2021 season, then the Giants can keep Barkley in 2022 by choosing his fifth year option. They are much more likely to reach agreement on a new agreement after this season.

McCaffrey, the number 8 pick in the 2017 draft, just posted his best performance, becoming only the third player in league history to rack up 1,000 yards and receive in the same season. McCaffrey had 1,387 yards rushing and 1,005 receiving yards for the Panthers.

Barkley’s best year came as a rookie, when he ran for 1,307 yards and received 91 receptions for 721 yards. He missed three games last season with a sprained ankle and finished with 1,003 yards rushing and 52 receptions for 438 yards.