Rudy Giuliani tears up Joe Biden, a “crooked old man”

Former mayor Rudy Giuliani called Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden “twisted old Joe” and raised allegations that the former vice president and his son took advantage of his tenure in the Obama administration.

“So we are not dealing with a fair and square guy like you think,” Giuliani said in an interview with Fox News on Saturday. ” “Watters World.” “He’s not a good old dopey Joe. He’s a crooked old Joe.”

Giuliani, who is President Trump’s personal attorney, said that “corrupt media” were complicit in falsifying information about Biden and his son, Hunter, citing allegations that the Biden would make money off the China and Ukraine.

“And this is only allowed because our media has gone so crazy about Trump that they have lost all reason and rationality. But not the American people. And when you combine Biden’s inability to combine two sentences and the long history of corruption, they’ve sold Biden’s name for 20 years, “said Giuliani.

Trump and Giuliani called on China and Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

Giuliani alleges that Biden, when he was vice president, threatened to hold $ 1 billion in loan guarantees unless Ukraine dismisses a senior Ukrainian prosecutor who investigated corruption while her son was a member the board of directors of a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma Holdings, which paid him $ 50,000 a month.

State Department expert on Ukraine George Kent told a House panel investigating Trump’s telephone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he had raised concerns about Hunter’s work Biden with Burisma Holdings in 2015, but Joe Biden’s staff rejected him because the elder Biden was dealing with his son Beau’s cancer.

Kent, the assistant deputy secretary of state, told parliamentarians in camera in October 2019 that he feared the role of Hunter Biden in Burisma would complicate the U.S. diplomatic effort with Ukraine.

He also raised concerns about conflicts of interest because the shift then underway was the starting point for the Obama administration’s efforts to fight corruption in Ukraine.

Joe Biden admitted asking for the dismissal of prosecutor Viktor Shokin, but said he had the backing of the Obama administration, the International Monetary Fund and a number of European leaders.

Giuliani also alleged that Hunter Biden earned $ 1.5 billion from China shortly after accompanying his father on a diplomatic trip to the country in 2013.

Peter Schweizer writes in “Secret empires: how the American political class hides corruption and enriches family and friends“After arriving in China on Air Force Two, Hunter Biden was in the process of concluding an agreement between the Bank of China and Rosemont Seneca Partners, a Biden private equity fund and Christopher Heinz, the stepson of the former Secretary of State John Kerry, founded.

Rosemont and the Bank of China have reached an agreement to create a $ 1 billion investment fund to manage BHR Equity investment funds, giving Rosemont’s partners access to the most senior Chinese officials.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer George Mesires said his client would resign from BHR at the end of last October and promised that Hunter would not sit on the boards of foreign companies if his father won the White House in 2020.

Hunter Biden left Burisma’s board of directors in April 2019.

In an interview in October 2019, Hunter Biden said he “had done nothing wrong at all” but conceded that he was “being judgmental” with Burisma.

“In retrospect, look, I think it was a bad judgment on my part. Do I think it was a bad judgment because I don’t believe now, when I think about it – I know there were – did nothing wrong at all, “said Biden in an interview with ABC News.

The House voted to remove Trump from his call to Zelensky, but was acquitted by the Senate.

Requests for comment from the Biden campaign were not immediately returned.