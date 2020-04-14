Rising unemployment in America will be temporary, says Moody’s

Ford hopes to restart its closed coronavirus factories by the end of June.

But he said he had enough cash on hand and at his disposal to be able to do so until the end of September without restarting production outside of China.

Ford ((F) released information on Monday that it has $ 30 billion in cash, including $ 15.4 billion in debt proceeds last month.

“We believe we have enough cash today to allow us to get through at least the end of the third quarter without additional vehicle production,” said Ford chief financial officer Tim Stone.

Ford restarted production in China, where the disease stopped production earlier and began to decrease. But Ford factories around the world remain closed.

“The company is considering a scenario of a gradual restart of its manufacturing plants, its supply network and other dependent functions from the second quarter, with improved safety standards in place to protect workers,” said Ford.

He said that despite a 21% drop in the number of vehicles sold in the first quarter, he expects to report that he anticipates sales of approximately $ 34 billion for the period, and a loss of approximately $ 600 million excluding interest, taxes and special items.

Revenues would be better than Wall Street estimates but the loss would be worse than expected. Ford shares fell 5% on the forecast.