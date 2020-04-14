Rikers Island: 51 more people released due to underlying health conditions

The violations they are charged with include violating a curfew, failing to report or notifying their parole officer of a change of address, among other things, the release said. hurry.
The lawsuit, filed before the New York State Supreme Court in Bronx County, is the fourth complaint filed by Legal Aid.
The order noted that the detainee named in the newspaper report was one of the writ petitioners. The Department of Corrections directed CNN to the mayor’s New York criminal justice office for comment. This office referred CNN to the New York legal department for comment.
“We applaud today’s decision to free more of our vulnerable clients detained on remand for technical non-criminal offenses at Rikers Island, the epicenter of Covid-19,” said lawyer, Corey Stoughton. Special Litigation Unit in the practice of criminal defense at the Legal Aid Society. “Without Governor Cuomo’s lack of action and leadership, these New Yorkers should have been released to their families and communities weeks ago. As long as Governor Cuomo and other members of the government continue to manage this humanitarian crisis which takes place in our prisons and our prisons, we will use with fervor the court and will plead to guarantee the freedom of our customers. ”
CNN contacted the Cuomo office for comments. Last week, his office told the New York Times that the state had quickly taken steps to release non-violent detainees who were at greater risk of getting coronavirus.
Legal Aid claims to have obtained the release of more than 210 people through the filing of mass writs and individual applications.
