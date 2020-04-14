Richmond’s pastor, Bishop G.O. Glenn dies from COVID-19 complications

RICHMOND, Virginia – Bishop G.O. Glenn Dies from Complications of COVID-19, New Deliverance Evangelistic Church officials announced during Easter Sunday services.

“It is with an extremely painful and heavy heart that I come to you this morning and I regret to inform you that last night, April 11 at 9 p.m., our father, Bishop Gerald Glenn, went from work to the reward, “said Bryan Nevers. said.

“You know my heart is heavy. You know it’s hard. You know it’s a blow to the body of Christ,” said Pastor Joe Ellison Jr.

Ellison told CBS 6 that Glenn was his mentor. Someone he considered not only a pastor, but a man.

“I said that this guy is not just a pastor. Even then I saw the call of a bishop in his life, because he was a pastor for other pastors. And that’s what made Bishop Glenn so unique, “said Ellison. “He made me realize that I could be an exceptional pastor, an exceptional husband, an exceptional father and above all an exceptional leader.”

The news comes a week after the church announced that Glenn and Mother Marcietia Glenn had tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple’s daughter Mar-Gerie Crawley said last Sunday that family members had noticed that their parents had health problems and had started looking for ways to treat their symptoms at home – especially her father.

“He suffers from diverticulitis, so it’s not uncommon for him to have fevers or have a virus or sinus infection,” said Crawley.

Within a week, Crawley said that Bishop Glenn’s health had deteriorated after trips to emergency care and the emergency room.

A shock to many, including Ellison, who said that he and Bishop Glenn spoke on the phone after the death of Ellison’s brother. It was the last time he heard encouraging words from his mentor.

“The last thing he said was, ‘I love you, son … I love your family … and I’ll see you soon,'” Ellison recalls. “Not knowing it would be the last time I speak to her.”

Bishop G.O. Glenn

Bishop Glenn’s services are broadcast on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTVR CBS 6.

Church leaders said burial plans “in the season of social distancing” would be released in the coming days.

“Saints, don’t stop praying,” said Nevers. “Our bishop always told us, as they led him into the operating room, that he would proclaim that God is still a healer. We now have a duty to embrace each other in the love of Jesus.”

Bishop G.O. Glenn and Mother Marcietia Glenn

Church leaders thanked the community on behalf of the family for their love, support and prayers “as we now take this path together”.

“Love one another, Saints,” said Nevers.

“Let’s raise Mother Glenn, her sisters, her family, her daughters, the whole family,” said Ellison. “He loved his family. He loved his church family. He loved all of his sons and daughters in the ministry. But the most important thing about Bishop Glenn, he loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

