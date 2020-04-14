Restaurant prices skyrocket due to Grubhub, UberEats, lawsuit says

Restaurant customers can pay higher prices for food – delivered or undelivered – thanks to the ramp-up of apps like Grubhub and UberEats, according to a new lawsuit.

Grubhub, UberEats, Postmates and DoorDash have engaged in anti-competitive practices through contracts that dictate what restaurant customers can charge for food orders that were not even generated by them, according to an outrageous federal lawsuit against Manhattan filed Monday.

These contracts – combined with high application fees ranging from 13.5% to 40% – can force restaurants to raise prices in all areas, including for sit-down meals and direct takeout orders, a declared the costume.

The apps “offer restaurants the devil’s choice,” says the lawsuit. “In exchange for the authorization to participate in the defendants’ meal delivery monopolies, restaurants must charge supra-competitive prices to consumers who do not buy their meals via delivery applications, ultimately leading these consumers to the platforms of the defendants. “

“The ramp-up of the four defendants has cost American society very dear,” said the complaint filed by antitrust lawyer Gregory Frank.

If it weren’t for these anti-competitive contracts, restaurants could lower their prices for consumers who cost them less because they bypass the apps, the lawsuit says. But restaurants are prohibited from lowering their prices for these customers “because the non-compete clauses in delivery applications prevent them from doing so,” the lawsuit said.

DoorDash, UberEats and Grubhub declined to comment. Postmates never responded to a request for comment.

The suit, which seeks class action status, represents three people who ordered food directly from restaurants, including sit-down meals, who do business with these apps in various cities, including New York. , in New Orleans, Chicago, Boston and Los Angeles.

“Their fees are outrageous,” said Mariam Davitashvili, a trial plaintiff who lives in Brooklyn. Davitashvili said that she did not agree that she should “pay more for my food” to protect these applications.

The suit says that restaurants often have no choice but to sign expensive contracts with delivery application companies because they control the market for ordering food products in their respective markets. “For example, in New York … Grubhub has a huge 66% market share in the meal delivery market,” says the lawsuit.

This grip only strengthens against the coronavirus, which “wiped out the dinner market” and made businesses even more dependent on delivery, the lawsuit said.

Applications like Grubhub, which promised to suspend costs during the pandemic, have been criticized for the fine print in their contracts, which largely deferred costs rather than eliminating them.

“It’s a bait and a change,” said Jeremy Wladis, president of the Restaurant group, which owns Good Enough to Eat, Harvest Kitchen and Brad’s Burgers & BBQ.