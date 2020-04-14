Reservations for future trips: is this a good time to plan a trip?

(CNN) – Oh, do you remember the good old days of travel? The ease of choosing dates and booking flights, hotels and house rentals? Well, those days are over, for now.

The Covid-19 pandemic has suspended all but essential travel, and no one can respond when we are free to go. But should we plan for future trips now?

Safe, cheap flights – for now

The short answer is yes.

You can start planning and booking today, depending on your flexibility, risk tolerance and willingness to play an active role in monitoring the latest developments.

Jesse Neugarten, CEO and Founder of the Million Member Discount Subscription Service Dollar Flight Club , saw its members book trips starting in July.

“What we are telling our customers is that they are booking flights now for future trips, because prices will be as cheap as you have seen since 2001, and then they will go up sharply when demand rebounds. “

The offers are quite amazing. “For the summer peak, the New Year’s peak and the Christmas flights, we see flights to Europe and South America for a few hundred dollars round trip. And people are booking them.”

The next interesting thing is the cancellation policies, which are generally very strict. Whenever you need to change or cancel a flight, you expect to pay a few hundred dollars to change more any difference in fare.

“Now the majority of the major carriers in the United States offer free change fees and cancellations,” he said.

And it’s important to remember that if a flight is canceled and there is no reasonable booking option, the airlines are required by law to reimburse you.

Do not take good or credit when you have the right to get your money back. Airlines can entice you to take credit, offering bonuses, but the choice is yours.

Hotels and host families also offer more flexibility

The hotels are also relaxing their relatively fair cancellation and booking policies.

Arne Sorenson, President and CEO of Marriott International, wrote to customers on April 8: “For customers making new bookings for any future arrival date, including bookings with prepaid rates, between March 13 and on June 30, 2020, we will authorize the reservation to change or cancel free of charge up to 24 hours before the scheduled arrival date. ”

This is important because the prepaid rates are generally updated and non-refundable.

Airbnb made headlines for its original Covid-19 cancellation restrictions, which did not cover bookings that were not in countries that were locked out.

They have since expanded their “extenuating circumstances” policy to include all reservations made before March 14 for travel until May 31. All reservations outside these parameters remain subject to their standard cancellation policy “, except when the guest or host is currently ill. With Covid-19.”

What are travelers planning?

Misty Belles, Director General of Global Public Relations, Virtuoso , an international network of travel agencies with 1,100 agencies, reports that their customers belong to one of the following three groups: “About a third cancel immediately, a third postpones and a third is in standby mode”.

The last two groups are, for the most part, traveling in nine months, most people looking to change their reservations within a year.

“The people who wait and see are actually closer and do not cancel or postpone because if the trip is canceled for you, you are entitled to more benefits.”

Virtuoso advisers are preparing for an influx of reservations in the next six to eight weeks. And these reservations should relate to trips during the winter holidays, from the end of November to the beginning of January.

As for where travelers might head when the time comes, Belles says, “People will need to relax and clear their heads – so we’re planning spa, wellness, beach vacations, places with lots of space.” , ranches in Wyoming or national parks. “

Making plans will make you happy

Saving money and increased flexibility are attractive incentives to book now for travel later in the year. But there is another advantage: planning a trip can make you happy.

So if you decide to plan your trip, you will most likely experience this “happiness before the trip”.

The study goes on to state: “The theory of need can explain the high level before departure if we assume that we have an innate need for wandering, perhaps a remnant of our hunter-gatherer past and that this need may already be partially satisfied by anticipation. “

Belles, who had to cancel her family vacation, says that once it’s safe, she and her family are heading straight for the beach.

“I need the Zen to sit there, to breathe out, to watch my children play in the waves.”

Policy overview

Delta Airlines has extended fee exemptions until the end of May and has just extended the use of these credits to two years instead of the end of 2020.

United airlines The website says, “Customers now have until April 30 to change or cancel any trip they have booked until the end of the year at no cost.”

Spirit Airlines cancels the cancellation and modification fees for any trip affected by Covid-19 and the credits are valid for one year.

American airlines the travel policy is simple: any ticket purchased from March 1 at 4:30 p.m. CT until May 31 at 11:59 p.m. CT will not incur any change fees before the trip.

Marriott allows all new bookings made between April 6 and June 30 to be canceled within 24 hours without penalty, including prepaid rates, previously non-refundable

Hilton has a similar policy in place for all new bookings. “All individual bookings you make – even those described as” non-cancellable “(” Advanced Purchase “) – that are booked between [April 6] and on June 30, 2020, for any future arrival date may be changed or canceled without charge, up to 24 hours before the scheduled arrival date. ” has a similar policy in place for all new bookings. “All individual bookings you make – even those described as” non-cancellable “(” Advanced Purchase “) – that are booked between [April 6] and on June 30, 2020, for any future arrival date may be changed or canceled without charge, up to 24 hours before the scheduled arrival date. ”

Airbnb is certainly to be watched, as their extenuating circumstances policy is a little more complicated. Reservations for Airbnb stays and experiences can be canceled prior to check-in only if reservations were made before March 14, but this only applies to stays until May 31, 2020.

The last analysis

Travel agencies are constantly updating and revising their Covid-19 travel policies.

It is imperative for anyone booking a trip to be aware of these policies and to know what their options are for refunds, exemptions and new reservations.

Taking a proactive approach to protect your investment in travel is the wisest route.