Raw land around L.A. County for about $ 100,000

by April 14, 2020 Business
Are you looking for a place to build? Here is a snapshot of what $ 100,000 is currently buying from undeveloped land in six communities in Los Angeles County.

HOLLYWOOD HILLS: Perched above the Sunset Strip with city and ocean views, this lot is about half its original asking price.

Address: 100 Viewmont Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Listed for: $ 99,000 for 6,048 square feet

About the area: In postal code 90069, based on 10 sales, the median price of single-family homes in February was $ 3.05 million, up 21.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1325 N. Cliff Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065

MOUNT WASHINGTON: This sloping lot with mountain views is the largest of the lot with more than 9,000 square feet.

Address: 1325 N. Cliff Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065

Listed for: $ 99,000 for 9,418 square feet

About the area: In postal code 90065, based on 17 sales, the median price of single-family homes in February was $ 810,000, up 5.3% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

WOODEN HILLS: A cobbled street leads to this hilly terrain right next to the Woodland Hills Country Club.

Address: 4617 Ensenada Drive, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Listed for: $ 100,000 for 6,734 square feet

About the area: In postal code 91364, based on 18 sales, the median price of single-family homes in February was $ 948,000, up 16.3% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

LINCOLN HEIGHTS: Down $ 10,000 from its original price, this hillside lot is three blocks from Lincoln Park.

Address: 3737 E. Manitou Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031

Listed for: $ 109,000 for 5,975 square feet

About the area: In postal code 90031, based on six sales, the median price of single-family homes in February was $ 628,000, up 3.5% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

TUJUNGA: Mature trees occupy this land, which slopes upward on a dead end.

Address: 9414 Hillhaven Ave., Tujunga, CA 91042

Listed for: $ 94,900 for 3,903 square feet

About the area: In postal code 91042, based on 15 sales, the median price of single-family homes in February was $ 653,000, up 8.7% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

MONTECITO HEIGHTS: This property perched near Ernest E. Debs Regional Park overlooks Montecito Heights from a picturesque perch.

Address: 3941 Evadale Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90031

Listed for: $ 95,000 for 6,707 square feet

About the area: In postal code 90031, based on six sales, the median price of single-family homes in February was $ 628,000, up 3.5% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.


