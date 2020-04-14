Rams must find replacement for kicker Greg Zuerlein

As the Rams prepare for the NFL draft, The Times will review their roster. Part 5 of 10: special teams.

The Rams’ search to replace longtime kicker Greg Zuerlein took a turn on Monday when the team agreed to terms with Lirim Hajrullahu, who played six seasons in the Canadian Football League, and Austin MacGinnis, a former kicker of the XFL.

Zuerlein has played eight seasons with the Rams. He signed a free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys, bringing together former Rams special teams coordinator John Fassel.

Rams general manager Les Snead hinted last week that finding Zuerlein’s successor would be difficult.

“Whenever you have to start the kick situation over again, it’s always – even as a general manager, you jump into a pool where you are not necessarily an expert because kicking is such a specialty and we had such consistency with Greg, “said Snead.

Snead said the Rams were looking for someone “similar” to Zuerlein.

“And by similar, I mean, someone who can be around for a long time because with Greg, he had superpowers,” said Snead. “The ability to shoot from ages 50 and up was a superpower.”

Hajrullahu, 29, has played for Winnipeg, Toronto and Hamilton in the CFL and has converted kicks of 50 or more yards in each of his seasons. In 2019, he made 47 of 55 basket basket attempts for Hamilton, including one in 56 career yards.

In 2017, his 32-yard basket with 53 seconds left gave Toronto a 27-24 victory over Calgary in the Gray Cup.

MacGinnis, 24, made 10 of 10 placement attempts for the Dallas Renegades before the XFL shutdown. MacGinnis played at the University of Kentucky and also played for Memphis in the late Alliance of American Football.

New Rams task force coordinator John Bonamego will oversee units that include quadruple Pro Bowl launcher Johnny Hekker and veteran snapper Jake McQuaide.

Hekker last week was named to the NFL All-Decade team for the 2010s. In 2019, he averaged 47.4 yards per punt.

The Nsimba Webster receiver is on the right track to return punts. Webster, an undrafted free agent in 2019, replaced JoJo Natson at the end of last season after Natson injured his hamstrings. Natson ended the season in the injured reserve and was released in March.

The Rams are to replace two key veterans who have established themselves as special team stars. Linebacker Cory Littleton has signed a $ 35 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, which includes $ 22 million in guarantees, according to overthecap.com. The Rams have not re-signed veteran linebacker Bryce Hager.

Under contract for 2020: Hekker ($ 4.7 million), McQuaide ($ 1.1 million), Webster ($ 675,000).

Free agents: Neither Hajrullahu nor MacGinnis could be the answer to replace Zuerlein but these are starting points. The Rams returned to cornerback Dont’e Deayon, who played in special teams.

Draft copy: The Rams have seven choices in the draft. Fassel managed to extract lower rounds for special teams and also developed standouts for undrafted free agents. Can Bonamego do the same?

List decisions: Hekker’s contract continues throughout the 2023 season. McQuaide is in the final year of his contract.

