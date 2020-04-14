Quibi mobile video app reached 1.7 million downloads in first week

Quibi, the video streaming app created for mobile phones by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, saw 1.7 million downloads of its app in its first week.

Former HP boss Whitman told CNBC on Monday that the number of downloads had exceeded undisclosed internal expectations. However, research firm Apptopia said Quibi had been downloaded and installed just over 1.1 million times by Sunday, April 12.

Quibi has launched a 90-day free trial to allow users to watch its content, which includes both scripted and unscripted programming consisting of seven-minute episodes. After 90 days, subscribers will pay $ 4.99 per month for an ad-supported version or $ 7.99 per month for no ads.

Whitman said that the app’s most popular shows so far include “Thanks a Million” by Jennifer Lopez, “Most Dangerous Game” by Liam Hemsworth and “I Promise” by LeBron James.

“We feel good, we have enough content to last us until November now, and that is important because all of Hollywood is closed like the rest of the country, and we will see how our users consume,” said Whitman.

The downloads were split fairly evenly between iOS and Android devices, with around 87% of installations in the United States and 6% in Canada, according to data from Apptopia.

The launch of Quibi in the midst of a pandemic was a source of concern to some media observers, who complained that home-bound viewers were watching long format content on larger screens, not seven-hour programs minutes on a smartphone.

Hollywood tycoon Katzenberg told The Post last week that while recognizing the challenges of launch time, his service stands out from the Netflix and Disney + s of this world.

“We are not in competition with television, including future streaming services,” he said. “They are all competing for the television. Quibi just doesn’t do it. “

Perhaps. But, in order to calm criticism, Whitman said in Monday’s interview that Quibi was working to broadcast the app to TV screens, a feature that she said had always been in the works but was not not available at launch.