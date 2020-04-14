Propaganda in full screen at the last briefing of the working group on Trump’s coronaviruses

Viewers of Monday’s White House briefing on the coronavirus saw a president in collapse mode, clearly shaken by national media reports.

“It was propaganda,” John King said plainly on CNN. “It was not just a campaign video. It was taxpayer propaganda in the White House information room.”

Look, the video was just shameful. But it did us a favor – by showing us where Trump’s head is. He’s obsessed with the past – and the media’s scrutiny of the federal government’s failure to protect the public. He should talk about the present and the ways to get out of this emergency. His aides and allies should help him get back on track, rather than celebrating his reckless attacks on journalists. Cue Laura Ingraham on Fox Monday night: “I really enjoyed the briefing from today’s coronavirus task force. It was great. It was a feat!”

Credible news organizations have been taking the virus seriously for months

Email from Oliver Darcy: Trump flatly lied when he said at the briefing that the mainstream media did not take the coronavirus seriously early on. It is simply not true. The virus was highlighted on the front pages of major newspapers like the NYT and WaPo during the dismissal trial in January. And CNN covered it extensively in January and February. CNN has published a long list of examples here …

My two cents

Trump wants to play small ball – he wants to fight with the media – because these fights work for him. Let’s keep the focus on the questions he doesn’t answer. Where are the tests? Where are the plans? Where is the empathy for the thousands of families who mourn the loss of their loved ones?

CNN chyrons call Trump in black and white

Oliver Darcy writes: Those who watched CNN during the WH briefing saw the network brutally calling Trump. A CNN chyron said, “ANGRY TRUMP TURNS BRIEFING INTO THE PROPAGANDA SESSION.” Another chyron said, “TRUMP IS USING WORKING GROUP BRIEFING TO TRY AND WRITE HISTORY ON CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE.”

Meanwhile, on Fox, the chyrons told a radically different story. Instead of verifying the facts about Trump, the network has just repeated its lies. One of them said, “ASSET: I WAS ‘BRUTALIZED’ BY THE PRESS.” Another said, “ASSET: WE HAVE DONE AN ​​INCREDIBLE WORK.” “And a third yelled:” ASSET: THE PRESIDENT HAS “TOTAL AUTHORITY”.

Mediaite says both networks reported “from alternative universes …”

Kudos to Reid and Collins

Oliver Darcy continues: The White House press corps went along with Trump and pressed him repeatedly on a range of subjects. CBS correspondent Paula Reid was adamant when she asked Trump for a string of Qs. Reid asked Trump what his administration had done in February, leading to the crisis. And she asked how the Americans could be comforted by his disturbing behavior. Trump did not respond directly, resorting only to attacking Reid and his network.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins also grilled Trump: “You said that when someone is president of the United States, their authority is complete,” Collins told Trump. “It’s not true. Who told you that?” Collins did not get a clear answer, and when she tried to continue his line of questions, Trump raised his hand and said, “Enough.” Congratulations to Reid and Collins for their unwavering questioning about POTUS …

In an alternative universe …

Oliver Darcy adds: I know it has become a cliché thought experiment, but please compel me: can you imagine how the hosts and experts from Fox News and the conservative media landscape would have reacted if President Obama had entered the briefing room of the White House and declared that his “authority is total”? It is really, quite honestly, a little difficult to understand how frantic the cover would have been. It would have been apocalyptic. Outside the rails. Crazy. But with Trump? None of that…

What Trump hears from Hannity

Many right-wing media celebrities are moaning on home stay orders and urging return to normalcy as soon as possible – even if public health experts warn of dire consequences if restrictions are relaxed prematurely.

With that in mind, here’s what Trump’s trusted advisor, Sean Hannity, said to Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday: “I think most states can reopen even sooner than later – we don’t have to wait until May 1 – but it will be more difficult in a city like New York … “

– Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC an hour later: “Every word the President says about the reopening of the country is pure posture, it is pure propaganda …”