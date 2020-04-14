Professional sports continue despite coronavirus crisis

Football, in particular, has been severely affected, with all major European leagues now suspended for the foreseeable future.

However, for those fans desperately looking for a football solution, there are still leagues around the world playing.

the Belarusian Premier League is now the only active competition in Europe and has seen its popularity soar.

The country’s football federation has even obtained new broadcasting agreements in 10 countries, reports Reuters, notably in Russia, Israel and India.

In a world plagued by fear, marble racing proves a welcome distraction

Cardboard mannequins and fans

Incredibly, supporters are still able to attend matches in Belarus, although attendance has declined, supporters are wary of the risks involved.

As a result, a Belarusian club began to fill its stadium with virtual supporters.

Dynamo Brest invited its new fan base to pay for their faces to appear on mannequins in the ground, the money raised being donated to the fight against the coronavirus.

There have been 2,919 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Belarus with 29 deaths, according to the latest figures

Elsewhere, the leagues of Tajikistan, Burundi and Nicaragua also all opposed the criticism and continued to play.

Tajikistan and Nicaragua have followed the directives of the World Health Organization (WHO) and play games behind closed doors, the latter broadcasting matches live on television and on the Internet.

Taiwan recently became the last to launch its football division, with the new season starting on Sunday.

The players hope that the extra attention will help them complete their transition to one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

The FIFPro global players union says it is incomprehensible that the games continue.

Other sports play

In addition to its soccer league, Taiwan has also welcomed the return of professional baseball.

The Chinese Professional Baseball League was scheduled to start on Saturday, but a delay in rain meant that the season started on Sunday instead with a game between the Chinatrust brothers and the Lions Uni-President at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium.

No fans were allowed to watch from the stadium, but the match was broadcast live.

Baseball team Rakuten Monkeys had filled parts of its stadiums with mannequins and robotic drummers on Saturday for the proposed curtain raiser.

Taiwan has managed to limit the spread of confirmed coronavirus cases to only 393 and six deaths, according to the last figures.

Horse racing has also managed to continue in a number of countries around the world, but behind closed doors.

Tracks in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and Sweden are among those that have continued to weather the crisis.

Meanwhile, the esports world continues to thrive in the absence of mainstream sport with hordes of professional athletes turning their watch out for the games.

