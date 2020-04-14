Premiere “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart”

During the two-hour episode, host Chris Harrison explains to the group of 20 candidates that they will go to meetings each week, then undergo a rose ceremony.
There is chemistry between Sheridan and Julia, there is a kiss between Brandon and Julia. Ryan and Jamie stand out. Jamie and Trevor stand out.
Regarding the music for the show, Ryan and Jamie visit a recording studio at Capitol Records, and later there is a private concert by the group Plain White T’s. Many musical genres are represented, from pop to country and even a small musical theater.
At the rose ceremony, Mel chooses Gabe, Savannah chooses Brandon, Bekah chooses Danny, Bri chooses Chris, Julia chooses Sheridan, Cheyenne chooses Matt, Jamie chooses Trevor and Rudi chooses Ryan. The other four guys were sent home.
The couples sing covers, compose songs together, and fight over love for the next six weeks on the show. Famous judges like Jason Mraz and Kesha will appear.
