Premiere “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart”

Twenty musically talented single men and women were thrown together in the Mansion , where they meet and start flirting.

During the two-hour episode, host Chris Harrison explains to the group of 20 candidates that they will go to meetings each week, then undergo a rose ceremony.

There is chemistry between Sheridan and Julia, there is a kiss between Brandon and Julia. Ryan and Jamie stand out. Jamie and Trevor stand out.

Regarding the music for the show, Ryan and Jamie visit a recording studio at Capitol Records, and later there is a private concert by the group Plain White T’s. Many musical genres are represented, from pop to country and even a small musical theater.