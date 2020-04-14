Poor people in India hit hardest as coronavirus spreads and lockout extended

New Delhi – Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Tuesday that India’s national foreclosure would be extended until May 3 to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The foreclosure that started on March 25 was originally scheduled to end on Tuesday, but Modi said all state governments and experts had agreed that it should be extended.

The country of over 1.3 billion people has started to see a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases: Modi’s announcement comes as the number of confirmed cases in the country exceeds 10,000, with nearly 350 deaths.

Sudhakar Kumar, (a center wearing a mask), a worker in Uttar Pradesh State, in central India, is seen with members of his family on a sidewalk in New Delhi, India, where they have been living since the country’s national control against coronaviruses put him out of work. CBS / Arshad R. Zargar



The Prime Minister, however, promised some easing of the closure after April 20 in areas where it is possible to control the coronavirus. He said that limited economic activity would be allowed to resume in these regions.

India, like all countries affected by a major epidemic, is walking a tightrope as the government weighs in on tough measures to save lives from the damage inflicted on the closure of the economy.

While the vast majority of businesses have been ordered to close, more than 450 million Indians work in the informal sector, and most of them have also been unemployed in isolation. Millions of these workers were already poor and, with an intimidating homeless population, were hit hard by the epidemic.

The government runs community kitchens and provides free bulk grain to the poor and homeless, but it does not reach everyone.

Abdul Aziz sits on the rickshaw he would normally drive to earn money in New Delhi, India, April 13, 2020, almost three weeks after a government shutdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus that l put him out of work. CBS / Arshad R. Zargar



Abdul Aziz, who pulls a rickshaw in New Delhi, has been out of work since the lockdown started. He told CBS News on Monday that he had started begging to feed his family. “I have not earned a penny since the lockdown,” he said.

There are hundreds of millions of daily workers like Aziz across India – many of them live day to day before anti-virus measures even deprive them of their livelihoods.

Sudhakar Kumar, a 33-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh state in central India, daily work in Delhi dried up when the virus struck. Like thousands of other migrant workers in major cities in India, he had no way of returning to his hometown hundreds of miles away when the lockdown was implemented, so he decided to stay in Delhi.

Now he lives with his wife and two children on a sidewalk in the crowded capital, begging for food and money to survive.

“I am desperate to go to my hometown of Uttar Pradesh. At least we will buy food there,” Kumar told CBS News, wondering aloud when public transport could resume.

Sudhakar Kumar, a 33-year-old worker from the state of Uttar Pradesh in central India, who was forced to live on the streets of Delhi, begging to survive, with his wife and two children after her job dried up in the middle of a national lockout to curb the spread of the coronavirus, is observed on April 13, 2020. CBS / Arshad R. Zargar



Modi recognized the heavy cost of locking, but said there is a need to save lives. He says the measures have successfully contained the virus and that India is doing much better than many developed countries.

“India’s efforts are lauded,” he said. “If we hadn’t acted quickly, it’s scary to think what it would have been today.”

The government said last week that if the foreclosure had not been imposed, the number of coronavirus cases in India would have increased to 820,000 by April 15.

The government is expected to issue guidelines on Wednesday evening on how the lockdowns will be relaxed in areas that show sufficient improvement in the fight against the disease.