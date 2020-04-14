Pitbull releases uplifting song “I Believe That We Will Win”

“Mr. Worldwide” really lives up to its nickname with its latest single, “I Believe That We Will Win”. The song is a hymn on the current global health crisis.

The song contains lyrics, “Do you know what spreads faster than any virus? Is it fear / And when it comes to fear, you can forget everything and run, or you can do everything face and get up. “

He also sings: “It’s not how you fall / it’s how you get up.”

Pitbull said on its Instagram page that the proceeds of the song would go to charities that would provide relief to Covid-19.