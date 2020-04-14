Pitbull releases uplifting song “I Believe That We Will Win”

by April 14, 2020 entertainment
Pitbull releases uplifting song "I Believe That We Will Win"

“Mr. Worldwide” really lives up to its nickname with its latest single, “I Believe That We Will Win”. The song is a hymn on the current global health crisis.

The song contains lyrics, “Do you know what spreads faster than any virus? Is it fear / And when it comes to fear, you can forget everything and run, or you can do everything face and get up. “

He also sings: “It’s not how you fall / it’s how you get up.”

Pitbull said on its Instagram page that the proceeds of the song would go to charities that would provide relief to Covid-19.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/Kv7U_ye-pwc/index.html

About the author: Aygen

View all posts by Aygen »

Related Posts

Coronavirus Watch Party: Taika Waititi on the sequel to 'Ragnarok'

Coronavirus Watch Party: Taika Waititi on the sequel to ‘Ragnarok’

April 14, 2020
'SNL' at home is the second highest ranking of the season after Eddie Murphy

‘SNL’ at home is the second highest ranking of the season after Eddie Murphy

April 14, 2020
Burning Man 2020 Festival Goes Virtual Due To Coronavirus

Burning Man 2020 Festival Goes Virtual Due To Coronavirus

April 14, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *