Photos show bodies piled up and stored in vacant rooms at Detroit hospital

CNN acquired photos of an emergency worker.

Emergency workers spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity for the sake of their job.

The two sources told CNN that at least one room, which is generally used for studies of sleep patterns, was used to store the bodies because the morgue staff did not work at night and the morgue was full.

“All I know is that we have run out of beds to keep our patients energized so that we cannot spare any for the bodies,” said an emergency worker, who witnessed the bodies in the bedroom.

In the photo, two bodies were placed side by side on a bed and another body was placed on a chair next to the bed. The three bodies are in white body bags.

“It was because we had not yet got our outside freezers, so these rooms had beds and the morgues did not work overnight,” said the emergency worker.

In response to the incident, two hospital emergency workers told CNN that the hospital had decided to order portable refrigerator storage units to store the bodies.

CNN visited the hospital on Saturday. Five refrigerated storage units were visible in the car park.

And, in another photo obtained by CNN from an emergency worker, body bags overlap inside a refrigerated unit in the hospital.

Two other emergency workers confirm to CNN that they have personally seen victims placed like this inside the units because of the increasing number of bodies.

They say that the blue bags shown in the photo are the personal effects of the deceased.

“The bodies are definitely stacked twice on the floor. There is no elevator to help put the bodies on the shelf,” said an emergency worker who witnessed similar body scenes.

In response to a call for comments, hospital spokesperson Brian Taylor told CNN: “Patients who die at our hospital are treated with respect and dignity, staying there until they can be released appropriately. “

He added: “Like hospitals in New York and elsewhere, we have obtained additional resources such as mobile refrigeration units to help temporarily manage the capacity problem caused by COVID-19.”

Six emergency workers told CNN that the hospital was treating about 100 to 130 patients at a time in early April, when it reached its highest volume. In the past few days, workers say the number of cases has dropped significantly to around 50 patients, which they believe is more manageable.

Taylor said the hospital is focusing on providing additional nursing resources to help treat the increased caseload.