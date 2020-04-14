Photographer Keith Macgregor Captured Hong Kong’s Fading Past

Written by Oscar Holland, CNNHong Kong

Over the past five decades, photographer Keith Macgregor has witnessed dramatic changes in Hong Kong.

His striking images document a lifestyle that quickly disappeared from view: street stalls that gave way to chain stores, flat-bottomed boats whose residents now live in apartment buildings and replaced squatting buildings by – or overshadowed by – skyscrapers.

1 / 11 – “Junk & Central” (1982) by Keith Macgregor Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor, photographed in 1982. Scroll down to see a selection of Keith Mcgregor’s images from the 70s and 80s. Credit: Courtesy of the Blue Lotus Gallery

But in the 1970s and 1980s, when several of his most striking photos were taken, Macgregor was more concerned with producing images for his postcard and calendar business.

“I was not a reportage photographer; I was a very commercial photographer,” he explained to the Blue Lotus Gallery in Hong Kong, where he recently exhibited works under the title “The Way We Were “.

“I had to take pictures that people wanted to hang on their walls for 12 months, so I was always looking for beauty or drama.”

It was only with hindsight that Macgregor realized that he had documented the lost heritage of the city.

A quiet sanctuary in sleepless Hong Kong

“You just didn’t know at the time that Hong Kong was going to change quickly,” he said. “You took it all for granted.”

Many of his photos focus on the daily lives of local residents – street scenes, the famous harbor and the surrounding fishing villages. But he also captured the receding vestiges of the British Empire. In particular, a striking image from 1984 shows the last cricket match to be played on a large green in the center of the city – an unimaginable luxury in today’s Hong Kong, where land prices are among the highest of the world.

The last cricket match to be played on a large green in the city center. Credit: Courtesy of the Blue Lotus Gallery

“Population growth has made Hong Kong less pleasant to look at, as it is completely motley and covered in all the types of buildings you can imagine climbing the sky,” said Macgregor.

Resident from 1969 to 1992 – and frequent visitor since – he expressed his remorse for not having done more to protect the architectural and urban heritage of the city.

A tea room on Shanghai Street in Hong Kong, photographed in 1982. Credit: Courtesy of the Blue Lotus Gallery

“There are no open spaces now,” he said. “I miss it all terribly, and I wish I could have kept more. But I think Hong Kong is still an amazing place to visit.”

Neon past

There is one side of the Hong Kong heritage that Macgregor is particularly in love with: the neon signs.

Realizing that the emblematic screens of the city were disappearing quickly (often to be replaced by LEDs), the photographer began to document the remaining signage. He believes that since 2001 he has photographed around 500 billboards.

It was not just for posterity. And while Macgregor admits that nostalgia arouses a lot of interest in his work, his latest project has a contemporary twist: his series, “Neon Fantasy”, sees him using Photoshop to superimpose several neon signs on current street maps.

Macgregor’s “Neon Fantasy” series sees him compile photos of Hong Kong’s increasingly rare neon signs in unique collages. Credit: Courtesy of the Blue Lotus Gallery

The resulting collages bring together dozens of billboards – cartoon characters with elaborate typography – in dreamlike tributes to an endangered tradition.

“I want to do my part to preserve the neon heritage of Hong Kong which has unfortunately been destroyed by the government,” he said, criticizing the lack of public money available for the conservation of the signs.

“To me, it was the soul of Hong Kong – it was the reason that tourists loved the place. It gave it a kind of buzz.”