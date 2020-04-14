Patriots could recruit Justin Herbert to replace Tom Brady

A polarizing favorite could emerge in the Patriots’ plan to replace quarterback Tom Brady.

“They love Justin Herbert,” said a Patriots general manager. via Peter King of NBC Sports.

The 22-year-old Oregon quarterback is expected to reach second in the world behind LSU’s Joe Burrow, or to fall fifth behind Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.

The jury remains divided over Herbert’s 6-foot-6, 237-pounder, who many say has the athleticism of an NFL quarterback, but may lack the leadership characteristics necessary to succeed in the league.

Yet with Tagovailoa’s risk of injury, “many teams” now prefer Herbert “because of the injuries and the unknowns,” according to NFL analyst Matt Miller.

Respect is mutual with Herbert, who says he “always admired” the Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

“I love their offense,” Herbert told King at the Combine.

The question remains whether their craze is “enough to trade for him”, as rival GM posed, by King. Head coach Bill Belichick has always been opposed to the exchange of drafts, and that would come at a high price.

The Patriots have a bonus of 12 choices in this year’s draft, including four compensatory choices. However, with only one first round pick and no second round pick, most of them are backloaded in rounds six and seven. The team would need the capital project to progress at least 18 places over at # 23, probably implying their choice of first round in 2021, which is a high price for a chance to get Herbert.

Jarrett Stidham, fourth in 2019, is at the top of the Patriots depth chart, which many believe is not ready to lead the team.

The 23-year-old Auburn appeared in just three games in his rookie season and completed two of four passes for 14 yards, zero touchdown and one interception.

The Patriots find themselves in an unknown and untenable financial situation after the defection of Brady to Boucaniers. They carry nearly $ 23 million in dead liabilities for players who are no longer registered, including a dead cap of $ 13.5 million reached by Brady in 2020.

Despite the once crowded free agency market, the only QB addition they made was companion Brian Hoyer. Jameis Winston and Cam Newton, two former choices in the general classification, are not signed. Any pursuit of these players will be hampered by the constraints of the Patriots’ salary cap.