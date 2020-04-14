On-site photos of strangers illustrate the generosity of Anthony Causi

Anthony J. Causi, the beloved sports photographer who lost his month-long battle with the novel coronavirus on Sunday evening at the age of 48, was known to illuminate more than the pages of the sports section of The Post with its catchy images.

We will also remember his generosity towards ordinary people. A Massachusetts couple, in particular, will never forget it.

It was December 18, 2010 and Justin Quinlan had just successfully proposed to his future wife, Lindsay, in Central Park. Moments later, Causi came, apologized for interrupting them, and introduced himself. From afar, he had noticed that Quinlan was kneeling and had stopped what he was doing to capture the moment.

“I would love to have your information and send you the photos,” he told them.

“You’re in shock, like,” Oh my gosh, it’s amazing that you have a picture of this, “said Quinlan.” Obviously, we looked at it a bit and saw that it was what great sports photographer. Of all the people who were there, and for him to do it and send it to us, it’s pretty amazing.

“We were delighted to have it.”

The next day, Lindsay received the photos.

“A lot of chance!” Causi wrote in an email. “Enjoy the photos!”

The couple used one of the photos, which Quinlan called a “random act of kindness”, as art on the backup notice of their wedding date and it is still hanging in their home to this day.

Quinlan stumbled upon the tragic news on Sunday evening on Twitter after ESPN’s Chris Mortensen retweeted an article about Causi’s death. He responded to a touching column by Mike Vaccaro of The Post remembering Causi with his memory and included the photo of that day in Central Park.

“I read how he did the exact same thing for thousands of people [that he did for us]. I thought it was an appropriate thing to respond to and share, ”he said. “It was the first time I posted something on Twitter, to be honest.

“We felt very bad about it. It sort of brought us back, sort of reminding us of how good it was for him to do that for us. “

Editor’s note: A GoFundMe account was created for the Causi family following the death of Anthony. Please find it here.