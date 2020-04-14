Olivia Culpo out of champagne after the mega-deal of Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo and boyfriend Christian McCaffrey have 64 million reasons to celebrate.

On Monday, the Panthers’ 27-year-old girlfriend who was running back jumped out of champagne after the news was announced. McCaffrey signed a $ 64 million four-year extension with the Carolina Panthers. McCaffrey, 23, is now the highest-paid ball carrier in the league, at an annual average of $ 16 million.

Culpo’s sister Sofia, who had been quarantined with the couple, posted clips of Sports Illustrated Stunner with the bubble on her Instagram story.

Created for the first time last spring, Culpo and McCaffrey had a great time together at home with their loved ones, which also included a color-coordinated Easter photoshoot over the weekend.

“Happy Easter from our quarantine team to yours,” said Lisa McCaffrey, Christian’s mom, on Instagram as she and Culpo posed in pastel-colored sports bras and leggings.

Culpo also shared the same snapshot with a message to its subscribers.

“Happy Easter everyone 💜💜 Try to make the most of a different Easter today and be very thankful to my quarantine team,” the model began. “I know there are a lot of people who miss this vacation far from their close friends and family and miss it so much. Send everyone a little extra love today. You are not alone and this too will pass. “

Last season, McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to accumulate more than 1,000 rushing yards in the same year.