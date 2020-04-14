Ohio man claims to have spit coronavirus on bus driver’s face

An Ohio man was arrested for spitting in the face of a bus driver when he claimed to be infected with coronavirus, police said.

Walter Caldwell, 44, was summoned to appear on Saturday night by Columbus police for assault and misconduct involving a public transportation system after the alleged unsanitary attack, police said.

Caldwell of Columbus was “extremely agitated” and appeared ready to fight a Central Ohio Transit Authority bus driver and his supervisor when police intervened, according to a police report.

The bus driver asked his supervisor to meet him throughout his route after Caldwell repeatedly ignored instructions to remove his feet from a seat, police said.

Caldwell then began to “shout profanations” and threatened to assault the driver and his supervisor as he headed for the front of the bus, according to an arrest report.

“Just before getting out of the bus, Mr. Caldwell said he had the [coronavirus] and spit in the [driver’s face]”, Indicates the report.

Caldwell had tried to stop the driver from closing the door with his foot, but without success. The driver’s supervisor then advised him to meet an ambulance nearby, police said.

According to the police report, Caldwell then began to shout profanity for the second time at the driver while he was being assessed by doctors.

Caldwell has been summoned to the scene and is scheduled to return to court on June 8, Columbus police said.

It is not known if Caldwell was tested for COVID-19, the Columbus police sergeant. James Fuqua told the Post.

The driver, meanwhile, was asked to contact the police if he were to contract the illness as a result of the incident, according to a police report.

The driver also immediately began a 14-day quarantine as a precaution after the alleged attack, WMCH reports.