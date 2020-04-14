Obama would have convinced Bernie Sanders to drop out of primary

Former President Obama has had long discussions with Senator Bernie Sanders in an effort to convince him to step down from the presidential primary, playing an important role in the decision making of the Democratic Socialist, according to a report.

In the weeks following the appointment of former Vice President Joe Biden as the presumed Democratic candidate, after his victory in South Carolina and his victories in Super Tuesday, Obama conducted at least four conversations with the candidate to the Presidency, according to the New York Times.

The newspaper reports that the former president told a close friend that Biden, now the party leader, should “speed up the final stages”, possibly a reference to the inevitable reality that the former vice president would be the party’s candidate and had to move on to a general electoral strategy.

Relatives of Sanders told The Times that Obama’s efforts to influence him had a huge impact on his decision-making.

Sanders was not the first Democratic candidate in 2020 to speak to the former president by phone during this primary cycle. Obama, although he remained largely silent in public, had regular conversations with the candidates before, during and after their offers for the White House, according to CNN.

“[Obama’s] The Privy Council has always insisted on staying focused on the ultimate goal: to win the White House in November, “said a source familiar with the former commander-in-chief’s calls to the network.

Former President “urged [candidates] to keep in mind that we must be in a good position to unite as a party once we have a candidate. “

The Vermont freelancer clearly followed the advice of the former president, approving Biden on Monday in a live appearance with his former rival in 2020 to discuss the meeting to defeat President Trump in November.

Biden – hoping to seduce the fiercely loyal body of the progressive at his side – assured the senator’s supporters that Sanders would advise him on key issues such as the economy, education and health care.

Meanwhile, Obama and Biden have already begun to determine how, when and where they will deploy the former president to best help the Democrat of 2020, according to The Times. These discussions began when Obama convinced Sanders to withdraw from the race.

Biden and his team want to use Obama as quickly as possible, especially on the issue of fundraising, where they see him as an asset to compete with President Trump and his huge stock of small dollar donations.

Now, with Sanders on the sidelines, Obama could issue an approval for his former running mate as early as Tuesday morning, the newspaper said.

With the Americans locked up in their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, approval would be online. A Democrat official said the goal was to make the announcement “not to look like a hostage video”.