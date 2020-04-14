Obama approves Biden for president in video message

“If there is one thing that we have learned as a country during times of great crisis, it is that the spirit of mutual watch cannot be limited to our homes, our workplaces, our neighborhoods. or our places of worship. “This must also be reflected in our national government,” said Obama in the 11-minute-long approval video.

He continues: “The kind of leadership that is guided by knowledge and experience, honesty and humility, empathy and grace – this kind of leadership does not only belong to our state capitols and to mayors. It belongs to the White House. “

“And that is why I am so proud to support Joe Biden as President of the United States.”

It also marks Obama’s public re-emergence in the political arena. The former president kept a low public profile for much of the Democratic nomination contest, but was active behind the scenes.

Two people familiar with Obama’s video say it is meant to be more than just approval from his friend and former vice president. His message is designed to respond to this particular time in America and around the world, particularly in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Obama also spoke directly to the progressives, praising the spirit of their movement before setting out why he thinks they should embrace Biden’s candidacy. The former president also praised Sanders full throat and noted what his candidacy had meant for the pursuit of Liberal ideals.

“Bernie is an American original – a man who has dedicated his life to giving voice to the hopes, dreams and frustrations of workers. He and I don’t always agree on everything, but we have always shared the belief that we must make America a fairer, more just, and more just society, ”said Obama.

Obama said in November that he had spoken to all of the candidates during the campaign, often giving them advice both before their candidacy was announced and after they were abandoned. The former president’s advisers said his advice was often the same: ask yourself why you think you should be president, what impact it will have on your family, and whether you can really win.

“We have a field of very accomplished, serious, passionate and intelligent people who have a history of public service,” said Obama during a private fundraiser in late 2019. “Anyone who emerges from the main process, I will work my tail to make sure they’re the next president. “

Obama had long said he would support the possible candidate, but the former president’s deep affection for Biden was well known to everyone who ran against the former vice president this year. Biden even jokingly published a tribute to Obama on the “best friends day” in 2019, with a friendship bracelet which included the names “Joe” and “Barack”.

This relationship did not, however, prevent Obama from advising another candidate.

As Sanders worked to determine the future of his campaign, Obama and the Vermont senator spoke on several occasions, a source close to the conversation told CNN. Sanders approved Biden Live Monday, pledging to help him defeat President Trump.

“We need you at the White House. I’ll do my best to make it happen, Joe,” Sanders told Biden.

In the few moments Obama spoke of the race, the former president warned voters to be overly concerned about the murderous nature of a primary, reminding them that he and then Sen. Hillary Clinton had a tough primary in 2008.

And the former president said to the candidates to avoid going so far to the left that they go beyond where the voters actually are.

“My only caveat is that I think it is very important that all candidates running at all levels pay attention to where voters are actually located,” said Obama in November, saying in particular that he did not think that the candidates should be “deceived”. to think that resistance to certain approaches to things is simply because voters did not hear a proposal daring enough. “

It was during this campaign period, however, that some supporters of other candidates, particularly the supporters of Sanders, felt that their hopes were dashed once their candidates abandoned, where the team d ‘Obama thinks the former president can be the most useful.

“He is particularly well placed to galvanize the party around the candidate and increase voter turnout so that a Democrat will succeed in the general election,” Valérie Jarrett, Obama’s longtime adviser, told CNN in March.

Jarrett said they thought it was “important” to let all candidates “stand”, but that once a candidate was selected, Obama would use the support he had “from a wide range of the Democratic Party , both progressive and moderate wings “to bring the factions together.

Obama’s popularity in the Democratic Party was clear throughout the presidential campaign. A number of candidates ran ads containing images of Obama or the voice of the former president, including Sanders, who had once criticized Obama.

But the extent to which Obama can reach Sanders’ backers is questionable, given that many of the most vocal supporters of the Liberal leader see the former president as someone who squandered the movement he built in 2008. Even Obama’s former colleagues wonder how successful he will be. reaching the most fervent supporters of Sanders.

Biden did not hesitate to admire Obama throughout the 2020 campaign. Biden often described himself as an “Obama-Biden” democrat and, in speeches across the country, would calmly call the former president “Barack,” sometimes before correcting himself and calling him president.

The former vice president even used part of his first big rally as a presidential candidate in 2019 to greet his former boss as “an extraordinary man.”

“I looked closely, his character, his courage, his vision,” said Biden. “He was a president that our children could admire. He was a great president.”

This story has been updated to reflect Obama’s approval.