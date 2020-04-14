Nurses at Mexico City hospital struck by coronavirus were told to avoid masks

Nurses at a public hospital in Mexico were instructed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic not to wear face masks to avoid causing panic in their patients, according to a report.

Officials at the IMSS general hospital in Monclova, in the northern state of Coahuila, told medical personnel “that protective equipment is not necessary,” the nurse told Reuters. Charly Escobedo Gonzalez.

Two doctors and a facility administrator – who became Mexico’s first hotspot for the virus – died and at least 51 other workers tested positive, at least four of whom were hospitalized, the newspaper reported.

A senior official in the country’s main public health service, IMSS, which runs the hospital, told Reuters that health workers should be believed, but did not confirm that nurses should not wear masks .

“Specifically, if they say that, then of course we have to believe it,” said Raul Pena Viveros at the point of sale, adding that there may be misunderstandings as to where to wear a individual protection equipment.

“Not all workers should wear the same equipment inside the hospital. And when this type of equipment is used improperly… it wears out more quickly and endangers workers who come into contact with patients, “he said, adding that the hospital lacked protective equipment. and other materials.

According to the latest count, 4,661 people were infected and 296 died in Mexico, where the coronavirus struck later than in the United States, according to Reuters.

In late March, Monclova hospital became a hotbed of the epidemic due to the lack of masks, soap and bleach, staff told the news agency.

As workers began to fall ill, floor managers ordered staff not to wear masks, which some had purchased themselves, seven workers told Reuters.

Due to a lack of N95 respirators, some workers have used inappropriate masks given to them, said Pena Viveros, who this month spent a week in the hospital to investigate.

He said the lack of N95 masks has since been resolved. Staff said they now have more protective equipment but masks are still missing.

Three nurses told Reuters that some staff continued to wear masks despite instructions not to do so.

On March 22, a nurse supervisor told emergency workers to remove their N95 masks because they were not needed, a nurse who heard the order told Reuters.

Another nurse said that she had received a similar order from another supervisor a few days earlier.

“In a morning clinic class, the deputy head told us not to panic … that we shouldn’t be wearing face masks because we were going to create psychosis,” said the nurse, who only gave his last name, Hernandez Perez.

She tested positive for coronavirus and stays at home. A second nurse confirmed her story to Reuters, who was unable to speak to two of the nurses who the nurses said spoke at the meeting.

After the media reported that the hospital lacked appropriate equipment, the head of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, announced in early April that the director of the hospital had been temporarily replaced.

The suspended director, Ulises Mendoza, and the current hospital director did not respond to repeated requests for comment from the health center.