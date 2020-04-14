Nothing but uncertainty in the face of an attacking tackle

The hunt for attacking tackles leads the NFL draft to test the mathematical limits.

There are 24 different arrangements possible for a group of four, but there seem to be an infinite number of different opinions when ranking Mekhi Becton of Louisville, Jedrick Wills of Alabama, Tristan Wirfs of Iowa and Andrew Thomas from Georgia. Each prospect is n ° 1 on a dashboard, n ° 4 on another and stuck between elsewhere.

Perhaps the smartest move the Giants (# 4) and Jets (# 11) could make next week would be to spend their respective first round picks on one of these four blockers. The complication with this year’s class is the lack of consensus at the top, which makes projection at the bottom impossible.

“I think there are three very good players who are going to be Pro Bowl players: Becton and Wills close together, then Wirfs,” said Daniel Jeremiah, chief analyst at the NFL Network at repechage.

“I think Thomas will be a regular and functional starter, but there is a bit of a drop after these first three, for me. I don’t think there is anything artificial in the notes of these first three. I think they are all legitimate. “

Indeed, Thomas is the # 1 option in Pro Football Focus.

Either way, four of the top 11 picks could be linemen, which hasn’t happened since the notoriously weak draft class of 2013.

Are Becton (6 feet 7 inches, 364 pounds), Wills (6-4, 312), Wirfs (6-5, 320) and Thomas (6-5, 315) really worthy of high ratings? Or are they forced to go up the board to fill a void at other positions?

“I don’t think there is [worthy] pick from the top 10 in this tackle group, “said a longtime NFL scout. “There’s not a Tyron Smith, not a Joe Thomas, not this guy you put on the tape and say,” This guy is ready to go. “”

No more dissension.

For football fans on the night of the draft, there is no buzzkill like the selection of an offensive lineman, especially when it is impossible to stand out. To help sort the crowd out, The Post asked Jeremiah – a former college scout from three NFL franchises – to fill in some offensive superlatives, as we usually see in a class directory:

Fastest impact

“Wills. I think he will be the best player on Day 1 in this group. Technically, it is exceptional. He has no physical limitations. “

Highest ceiling

“Becton. Ironically. He may have to lower his head so as not to hit her on the ceiling. It has by far the most benefits. There aren’t a lot of guys walking around like him. A rare, rare physical specimen. “

More athletic

“In testing, it’s Wirfs. In terms of watching how they play, Wills plays the most athletic.”

Best run blocker

“Becton.” Jeremiah then extended Becton and the Indianapolis Colts All-Pro goalkeeper Quenton Nelson are the two “best finishers in the racing game I have evaluated since 2003.”

Best pass blocker

“Wills. He played in the best college football conference. He had a lot of significant shots

Best Finisher

“Link between Becton and Wirfs.” The Wirfs led all offensive linemen to the NFL Scouting Combine in 40 yards (4.85), long jump (121 inches) and vertical jump (36.5), and set an Iowa record in the weight room with 450 pounds.

Is there a common thread connecting the group?

Louisville’s offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford is a rising star on the radar for an NFL position. Sam Pittman has just been hired as an Arkansas head coach after being the country’s highest paid offensive line coach in Georgia. Iowa and Alabama are two premier offensive programs with head coaches, Kirk Ferentz and Nick Saban, respectively.

“All four are as good as they are,” said Jeremiah, “so all four of these guys have been really well trained.”