NFL, Players Union Agree Virtual Offseason Program

CNN obtained a note of these changes. The memo, dated Monday, is addressed to team leaders, presidents, general managers and head coaches and is from the NFL Management Council.

Starting next week, there will be a “Virtual Period” part of the off-season program that allows online meetings while the team facilities remain closed. Later, there will be a “field period” for the reopening of the team’s facilities. The virtual period will be from April 20 to May 15.

During the virtual period, teams can deliver classroom lessons, training sessions and educational programs unrelated to football using Skype or any other suitable platform, on a “virtual” basis.

When the team’s facilities reopen for the period on the field, the teams may resume the off-season training programs, including all authorized activities on the field, in accordance with customary rules of the collective agreement.

Reopening of team facilities will be in accordance with protocols established by the NFL, in accordance with federal, state and local rules and regulations, and only after consultation with the NFLPA, which will be widely disseminated to teams in a timely manner. If one or more NFL team facilities remain closed for a period of time, all team facilities will remain closed during that period. Teams who have hired a new head coach after the end of the 2019 regular season may – if they wish – start the virtual period for three consecutive weeks, plus hold a volunteer veteran mini-camp, for a total of four weeks. . Teams with tenured head coaches can start the virtual period for three consecutive weeks starting April 20. The last teams can start the virtual period is April 27. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, any team that hired a new head coach after the 2019 regular season could have started their off-season programs on April 6, while the rest of the league would have started on April 20. As in previous years, the off-season program is voluntary for the players. Veteran players who participate must be paid the minimum daily amount of $ 235, and players with off-season training bonuses must be credited for participating in these sessions. Each team can choose to continue their off-season training program from May 18, in a virtual format or in a field format, depending on the conditions. The virtual period will end and the field period will begin for all teams at any time during the off-season training program when all facilities of the NFL team have reopened. All off-season training programs end for all teams on June 26. “Our executive and council of player representatives voted unanimously to approve a virtual off-season program until the start of training camp,” the NFLPA said in a statement. “We will send all the details and organize calls with players and agents to find out how it will work shortly.” The training centers are closed indefinitely and it is unknown when they could reopen, an NFL spokesperson told CNN. This will be determined by the latest medical recommendations as well as the latest regulations from public authorities. The NFL has told CNN it hopes to start training camps, pre-games and the season on time, but that would depend on the latest medical expert guidelines and local, state and federal regulations.

